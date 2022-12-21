College football: Southeast Polk star Sama highlights Cyclones recruiting class

ISU recruiting class

Incoming Scholarship Student-Athletes

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown (School)

Brendan Black OL 6-4 310 Fr. Yulee, Fla. (The Bolles School)

A top-100 interior offensive lineman by ESPN and On3; three-star by all major recruiting outlets.

Kai Black* WR 6-3 215 Fr. Urbandale, Iowa (Urbandale HS)

Three-star receiver; top WR in Iowa by 247Sports Composite; two-time Class 5A all-state.

Benjamin Brahmer TE 6-6 215 Fr. Pierce, Neb. (Pierce HS)

Listed as No. 3 player in Nebraska and the No. 22 TE nationally by Rivals; had 11 receptions for 249 yards in state championship game.

Trevor Buhr OL 6-4 260 Fr. Washington, Mo. (Washington HS)

Three-star OL prospect and top-100 OL by ESPN and On3; MOFBCA 5A First Team All-State.

David Caulker DE 6-4 250 Fr. Des Moines, Iowa (Des Moines North HS)

Top-100 edge rusher, three-star prospect and the No. 6 player in Iowa by 247Sports Composite; had 34 tackles, 23 for a loss, as senior.

Anthony Cunningham* DE 6-4 270 Fr. Belleville, Ill. (Belleville East HS)

Three-star defensive lineman and No. 33 player in Illinois by 247Sports Composite; 2022 Post-Dispatch Top 30 player in St. Louis.

Norris Davis Jr. S 6-2 180 Fr. Tampa, Fla. (Tampa Bay Tech HS)

Ranked as the No. 58 safety in the nation by ESPN; 2022 All-Western Conference selection; helped team go 23-4 final two seasons.

Kooper Ebel LB 6-3 215 Fr. Hartley, Iowa (Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn HS)

Three-star recruit; Des Moines Register All-Iowa Elite Team member; two-time IPSWAA All-State.

Carson Hansen RB 6-1 200 Fr. Lakeville, Minn. (Lakeville South HS)

Minnesota AP Player of the Year; Star Tribune Metro Player of the Year; 4,555 rushing yards and 57 rushing touchdowns in his career.

Zaimir Hawk DL 6-2 295 Fr. Hillside, N.J. (Hillside HS)

2022 Patriot Silver First Team selection; Rivals two-star recruit; team went 9-2 and advanced to state quarterfinals.

Ta'Shawn James S 6-2 185 Fr. Oklahoma City, Okla. (Carl Albert HS)

Three-star safety by all major recruiting outlets; top-100 safety by ESPN; 2022 Oklahoman Super 30 selection.

JJ Jean-Louis* LB 6-2 220 Fr. Centerville, Ohio (Centerville HS)

Three-star linebacker; No. 32 ranked recruit in Ohio; OHSAA Division I First Team All-State.

JJ Kohl* QB 6-7 235 Fr. Ankeny, Iowa (Ankeny HS)

Consensus four-star recruit; ranked as a top-10 QB by ESPN (8) and Rivals (9); 2023 Under Armour All-American game participant.

Beni Ngoyi* WR 6-4 195 Fr. Lincoln, Neb. (Lincoln HS)

Three-star wide receiver; No. 7 player in Nebraska; top-125 wide receiver by 247Sports composite.

Michael Parkes WR 6-1 185 Fr. Palm Bay, Fla. (Bayside HS)

Four-star wide receiver and No. 35 at the position by ESPN; 2022 Brevard County South All-Star.

Jamison Patton S 6-2 195 Fr. Des Moines, Iowa (Ankeny HS)

Three-star by all major recruiting outlets; tabbed as the No. 45 athlete nationally; Des Moines Register All-Iowa Elite Team

Carson Rhodes ATH 6-7 245 Fr. Nevada, Iowa (Nevada HS)

Missed senior season due to injury; three-star tight end; 2021 IPSWA Third-Team All-State.

Jack Sadowsky* LB 6-2 232 Fr. Batavia, Ill. (Batavia HS)

Three-star linebacker and No. 28 player in Illinois by 247Sports Composite; Two-time all-conference selection.

Abu Sama III RB 5-11 185 Fr. Des Moines, Iowa (Southeast Polk HS)

Three-star athlete; DMR Player of the Year; 2022 US Army Bowl participant; 372 rushing yards and six TDs in state title game.

Samuel Samé* DE 6-5 210 Fr. Wichita, Kan. (Derby HS)

Four-star recruit and No. 24 edge rusher by On3; named to 247Sports Class of 2023 Biggest Freaks List.

Cam Smith* S 5-11 200 Fr. Austintown, Ohio (Fitch HS)

Three-star athlete and No. 35 player in Ohio by 247Sports Composite; 2022 All-American Conference Co-Defensive Player of Year.

Signed Financial Aid Agreement To Attend ISU As A Transfer

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown (School)

Arlen Harris Jr.* RB 5-11 195 RFr. Wentzville, Mo. (Lutheran St. Charles HS/Stanford)

Former four-star recruit; redshirted last season at Stanford after playing in one game.

Zach Lovett* LB 6-2 230 RSo. Melbourne, Fla. (Rockledge HS/Missouri)

Former three-star recruit; played largely on special teams at Missouri.

*Mid-Year Enrollee

Signed Letter Of Admission To Attend ISU As A Preferred Walk-On

Name Pos. Ht. Wt. Yr. Hometown (School)

Wyatt Archer S 5-10 180 Fr. Omaha, Neb. (Skutt Catholic HS)

2022 All-Nebraska Football Team selection; helped team reach state quarterfinals.

Rylan Barnes LB 6-3 200 Fr. Britt, Iowa (West Hancock HS)

2022 IPSWA Class A First-Team All-State; District Defensive Player of the Year; 80.5 tackles, 14 TFL, 3 FR, 2 INT as a senior.

Vince Benetti ATH 6-5 220 Fr. Adel, Iowa (ADM HS)

2022 IPSWA Class 3A First-Team All-State; 80.5 tackles, including 25.5 for a loss and 12 sacks.

Tucker Clark ATH 6-6 225 Fr. Center Point, Iowa (Center Point-Urbana HS)

Had 20 receptions for 220 yards and two touchdowns as a senior; 34.5 tackles, including seven for a loss and three sacks.

Kade Gilbertson LB 6-1 205 Fr. Rosemount, Minn. (Rosemount HS)

2022 Minnesota AP All-State pick; Metro South Defensive Player of the Year; Minnesota Mr. Football Finalist.

Aidan Gilmore OL 6-5 275 Fr. Dallas, Texas (Parish Episcopal HS)

2022 All-District selection; led offensive line that rushed for 147.6 yards per game and 27 rushing touchdowns.

Jacob Lyftogt LS 5-11 216 Fr. Waunakee, Wis. (Waunakee HS)

51st-ranked long snapper in the nation according to Kohl's rankings.

Ryan Millmore P 6-3 235 Fr. Normal, Ill. (Normal HS)

2022 All-Matson selection; No. 32 punter nationally according to Kohl's rankings.

AJ Petersen ATH 6-1 210 Fr. Long Grove, Iowa (North Scott HS)

Cyclone legacy; 2022 IPSWA Class 4A First-Team All-State; 45.5 tackles, including 11 for a loss.

Dillon Ranck WR 6-3 185 Fr. Norwalk, Iowa (Norwalk HS)

2022 IPSWA Class 4A First-Team All-State; 54 receptions for 903 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Nick Reinicke LB 6-4 220 Fr. Midlothian, Iowa (Dike-New Hartford HS)

2022 IPSWA Class 1A First-Team All-State; 106 tackles, 13 for a loss and two sacks.

Jonathan Vande Walle WR 6-0 170 Fr. Sun Prairie, Wis. (Sun Prairie East HS)

2022 WFCA First-Team All-State; Career: 75 receptions, 1,354 yards and 22 touchdowns.

Tripp Walsh TE 6-5 215 Fr. Arrowhead, Wis. (Arrowhead HS)

2022 Classic 8 First-Team All-Conference; 25 receptions, 443 yards and nine touchdowns as a senior.