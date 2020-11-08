College football: Purdy rebounds from rough start, finishes strong

AMES — Things began about as bad as they could’ve for Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy on Saturday.

The junior was just 4-for-10 to begin the game against Baylor with three interceptions.

At halftime, he reset his mind and played how Iowa State fans had grown accustomed to seeing him play. He got messages from former Iowa State quarterback and current graduate assistant Kyle Kempt and coach Matt Campbell.

“I just told him, ‘I don’t bet a whole lot but if I was betting, man, things were not going our way, but at some point, they were probably going to go our way. Don’t panic, we’re fine,’” Campbell said. “The reality is, I thought he did a great job of keeping his composure. We’ll go back and look at the film and determine if they were Brock’s mistakes, were they a wrong route or was it a leakage in protection?

“But when you’re the quarterback, it’s not easy and you better be a tough hombre and he’s about as tough as I know and as special of a competitor as I’ve ever been around.”

After the 4-for-10 start, he went 11-for-14 and threw three touchdowns to lead No. 17 Iowa State to a 38-31 win over Baylor.