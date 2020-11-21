College football: Offensive line set tone for ISU victory

AMES — Iowa State’s offensive line has been overshadowed by the dynamic play of running back Breece Hall.

That happened again in Iowa State’s 45-0 win over Kansas State on Saturday.

Hall rushed 15 times for 135 yards and two touchdowns.

Hall has been on a tear this season, becoming just the fourth FBS running back since 1996 to have at least 100 yards and at least one touchdown in a team’s first eight games.

But the line wants its credit — and deservedly so.

“Throughout the year our offensive line has been really, really good in practices and games,” left tackle Sean Foster said. “You can see that in Breece’s production. Some of the main things we’ve worked on this season is being a tight-knit unit and focusing on making sure we protect Brock (Purdy) and get holes open for Breece.”

Coming into the game, Hall was the only running back in the nation in the 1,000-yard club, which is something the line hangs its collective hat on.