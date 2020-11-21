College football: No. 17 Cyclones trounce Wildcats to improve to 6-2

Since that 62-yard opening drive, Kansas State gained just 87 yards the rest of the game.

Iowa State forced three turnovers — Rose’s interception and the two fumbles — and two turnovers on downs.

But the team still sees more out there.

“I think that demand would be there even if we didn’t have a win,” Eisworth said. “I feel like it’s pointless to do something if you’re not going to do it to the best of your ability. The scoreboard is what it is, but the question we ask ourselves is, ‘Did we reach our full potential?’”

Right now, the team’s answer is a resounding, “no.” But it’s one thing to say you haven’t peaked and it’s another to prove you haven’t peaked.

“I think for me, it’s not about offense and defense,” Campbell said. “I think when we’re playing great football, we’re playing as one team. And you saw that again tonight in a lot of the football game. It’s the defense getting the ball back for the offense. The offense efficiently moving the football.