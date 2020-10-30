College football:ISU's Rose playing more confidently

AMES — Linebacker Mike Rose made an immediate impact when he started his first game for Iowa State against Iowa in 2018.

The then-true freshman middle linebacker recorded 11 tackles against the Hawkeyes and hasn’t slowed down since.

When Iowa State travels to Lawrence, KS to play Kansas on Saturday, Rose will be at SAM linebacker — his second year playing on the outside. That familiarity with the position has allowed the game to finally slow down for him.

“I would just say that I’m more confident in myself and being more comfortable on the field,” Rose said. “Freshman year I came in and was an 18-year-old who was just running around out there. Last year I got moved to SAM and that was different. My first two years it felt like it was all going a million miles per hour.

“I feel like this is the first time in my career it’s slowed down for me. Being confident and the game being way more slowed down than it was — those are the biggest things.”

His teammates have noticed the game slowing down for Rose as well.