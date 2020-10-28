College football: ISU's Hall leading nation in rushing

“Recovery starts after the game by eating right and making sure you’re getting your sleep,” Hall said. “Sunday, we have treatment that starts at 1 p.m., so I get in there from 1 to 3 p.m. During the week we might have treatment once or twice a day so I try to make both treatment sessions. I just try to get as much in as possible, whether it’s the cold tub, cryotherapy or rolling out my legs and my body.”

As a note, he said cryotherapy is his least favorite, “That gets soooo cold. It sucks.”

On the surface, Hall and Montgomery appear to have two completely different running styles.

Montgomery was more of a shifty, power-back. He was going to make multiple cuts per run and then run through someone if he had to. It’s how he led the nation in forced missed tackles. He also wasn’t going to out run anyone.

Hall on the other hand, is a one-cut running back. He waits for a hole to open, puts his foot in the ground and gets north and south and doesn’t really make any cuts after that. Hall has a bit more speed than Montgomery and his one-cut style allows him to break off big runs.

Hall has three runs of 65 yards or more so far this season. In Montgomery’s career, he never had a run longer than 58 yards.