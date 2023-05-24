WATERLOO — No franchise in the National Football League brought in more former Iowa State Cyclones than the New York Jets over the previous two offseasons.

Iowa State head football coach Matt Campbell described the Jets amassing of former players and successes by other players as a point of pride for his program.

“The point of pride is, you look at what is occurring in the National Football League and football at the highest level, I think not only are our players playing in the National Football League,” Campbell said. “But, our guys are having elite success.”

“There was a point in time last year where you had probably the top two Rookie of the Year candidates in Brock [Purdy] and Breece [Hall]…So, the point of pride is not only are our guys happy to be there, but our guys want to be the best even at that level.”

The traits exhibited by Purdy and Hall continued to be preached in Ames according to Campbell.

“We talk a lot about that in our program,” Campbell said. “I think our kids are showing that. That is awesome for Iowa State football.”

The Jets made Hall the first running back taken in the 2022 draft with the fourth pick in the second round—36th overall. The second-leading rusher in program history burst onto the scene with 463 rushing yards and four touchdowns in seven games before a torn ACL sidelined him for the remainder of the season.

During the 2023 offseason, the Jets added former Green Bay Packers and Iowa State wide receiver Allen Lazard via free agency and Will McDonald IV in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft—15th overall.

Although some described the Jets selection of McDonald as a “reach,” Campbell defended the pick.

“For Will, you are talking about one of the absolute elite pass rushers in college football over the course the last four years,” Campbell said. “Any time you are a first round draft pick, you have to have elite traits.”

“Will has this elite competitive excellence, but he also has this elite ability to get to the quarterback. To me, that is a game changer. That can win football games. I think the New York Jets saw that—I think a lot of teams saw that out of Will.”

Campbell added that McDonald will be a good with New York where he expects the trio of Cyclones to help contribute to a resurgence of Gang Green.

“I am glad that he is with some more Cyclones at a place that is coming up,” Campbell said. “That will be great place for Will and the start of his career.”

