AMES — T.J. Tampa’s been busy building a successful resume as an Iowa State cornerback.

Now the 6-2, 185-pound senior’s meticulously breaking it down.

He’s focusing on his faults. He’s shoring up his strengths. He’s not interested in being good, he’s intent on becoming consistently great.

“Even though you had a good season (individually), you came from a good season, nothing was perfect,” said Tampa, who tied for fourth in the Big 12 last season in pass breakups with nine. “There are still thing I have to work on.”

Enter first-year Cyclone cornerbacks coach Hank Poteat — who not only played 10 seasons in the NFL, but also attained a Super Bowl ring in 2005 with the New England Patriots.

So when he speaks, players are eager to listen.

“I’m learning a lot from him,” Tampa said. “Just technique-wise and just taking what I did last year and making it better.”

Tampa and fellow corner Myles Purchase serve as keystone elements for ISU’s secondary, which also returns experience at safety in Beau Freyler. Sprinkle in Jeremiah Cooper — who started seven games as a freshman but is recovering from an injury — and Malik Verdon, among others, and the Cyclones’ back end of the defense could continue to be a strength of the team.

Last season, ISU ranked 10th nationally in passing yards allowed per game at 178.3 and Tampa’s growth over three seasons helps explain why.

He totaled a career-best 40 tackles and notched his first career interception, but he’s hungry to produce more consistently.

“I think a key for a guy like that is breaking down his craft,” longtime Cyclone defensive coordinate Jon Heacock said. “Becoming a real craftsman at playing the position and I think you can always improve that. I think of guys playing for years and years in the NFL and that’s the whole key to becoming elite. I think it’s just all the fine points.”

That pertains to footwork. Where his eyes are at. Playing with the proper leverage at all times.

“Just those little things,” Heacock continued. “I think guys who play that position, that’s how they live, that’s the world they live in. An inch — or six inches — is six points, so that’s how (become) good at corner and in the back end. He’s really done a great job and I think he’ll continue to improve.”

Poteat agrees. He’s been impressed by Tampa’s willingness to adopt a strong leadership role in his final season and it’s having a broad impact on younger players polluting the two- and three-deep.

“He’s been a guy that people look unto and has earned the right to lead,” said Poteat, who coached Wisconsin’s cornerbacks the past two seasons. “So just continuing to put him in situations to allow him to lead and make sure that (we) communicate a lot, because he will be an extension of me when I’m not around, being able to take leadership within that room.”

And with the entire team. As Poteat noted, the St. Petersburg, Fla. native has “earned” that respect. Now it’s all about deepening it to have a bigger impact.

“I’ve been talking to (head) coach (Matt) Campbell a lot on pushing leadership, and finding the right ways to do it, and how to do it,” Tampa said. “Just being more vocal to the young guys _ teaching them and carrying them along with me. It’s been going really well.”