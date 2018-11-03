LAWRENCE, Kan. — Iowa State did what good teams are supposed to do against lesser competition on Saturday.
The Cyclones (5-3 overall, 4-2 Big 12) beat Kansas (3-6, 1-5 Big 12) 27-3 and handled the Jayhawks in every facet of the game. It wasn’t perfect by any means, but the game was never in question, thanks in part to receiver Hakeem Butler’s two early touchdowns.
Butler’s first two catches were 50-plus-yard touchdowns. The first was an 81-yarder.
“Give credit to Hakeem,” Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell said. “I think he has certainly been a guy that when we’ve needed him the most this season, he’s stepped up and made big plays. He’s really straining to be the most consistent player he can be.”
Quarterback Brock Purdy broke the freshman passing touchdown record in the first half. Purdy has 12 passing scores with at least four games left. The record was held by Bret Meyer, who threw 10 his freshman season.
Purdy played most of the game but was taken out in the fourth quarter when Campbell elected to put in Kyle Kempt and the second unit. But in his three-plus quarters, Purdy completed 16 of 22 passes for 263 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed eight times for 53 yards before the fourth quarter. In the fourth quarter, Purdy was sacked twice, which pushed his total down to 27 yards on the ground.
“I thought Brock, especially in the first three quarters, the poise of seeing the field, when things break down, I think that’s the one thing Brock gives you — when things break down, he’s got the ability to use his legs to make really positive things happen,” Campbell said. “I thought really great accuracy early in the football game, especially getting the football where it needed to get to. And, again, in the third, late in the third, early in the fourth, I think it just kind of got cloudy a little bit.
“They started to do a couple different things and our ability to adjust both as coaches and players have to continue to get better. But, man, I thought his performance continues to really be impressive for a young guy.”
While Iowa State dominated, the Cyclones weren’t perfect. Campbell’s offense was stagnant in the second half. The role was reversed for the defense.
The Cyclones uncharacteristically missed some tackles in the first half. But in the second half, they tightened up.
Even though it was sloppy at times, Iowa State still didn’t allow a touchdown.
“It was great to see the leadership of our football team on that side of the ball step up, and in some really critical moments, make some big plays, which is a credit to coach (defensive coordinator Jon Heacock) and a leadership in that locker room,” said Campbell.
Twice in the final minutes of the game, Kansas threatened to score touchdowns, driving inside the 5-yard line twice. But both times, the defense forced a turnover on downs.
“I think there is a lot of confidence there,” Campbell said. “Great teams have the ability to win both sides of the ball down inside the red zone. Right now, our ability to stop the run was powerful down there. We were able to do that and force passing situations and sometimes it’s tight quarters down there to be able to throw the football. We’re continuing to gain confidence in what we do, especially in situations like that.”
Defensive end Matt Leo said the defense had too much pride to let Kansas score a touchdown late in the game when they hadn’t allowed one all game.
“It’s just the pride of our d-line and defense in general,” Leo said. “Getting into the red zone, we feel like we shouldn’t have even allowed it to happen. … Letting them score (a touchdown), we just weren’t going to let them have that this game.”
Campbell said Saturday’s game was probably the most complete game Iowa State has played this season.
“The sense of urgency was high this week,” Campbell said. “It was great to watch the response, not only by our coaches and our kids but everybody together. I thought you saw a huge step forward in continuing to grow.”
Iowa St. 27, Kansas 3
Iowa St. 14 6 7 0 — 27
Kansas 0 3 0 0 — 3
First quarter
ISU — Butler 83 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 9:39. (Drive: 3 plays, 95 yards, :57).
ISU — Butler 51 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 6:59. (Drive: 2 plays, 65 yards, :33).
Second quarter
ISU — FG Assalley 47, 11:20. (Drive: 11 plays, 39 yards, 3:52).
ISU — FG Assalley 23, 2:49. (Drive: 8 plays, 71 yards, 3:43).
Kan — FG Rui 47, :03. (Drive: 14 plays, 46 yards, 2:46).
Third quarter
ISU — Eaton 3 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 10:10. (Drive: 9 plays, 60 yards, 3:32).
Att. — 15,543.
TEAM STATISTICS
ISU Kan.
First downs 20 20
Rushes-yards 38-121 40-147
Passing 273 185
Comp-att-int 17-24-0 19-43-0
Return yards 29 36
Punts-avg. 5-39.0 5-43.2
Fumbles-lost 0-0 2-1
Penalties-yards 2-12 3-25
Time of possession 28:40 31:20
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
IOWA ST. — Montgomery 14-64, Purdy 10-27, Nwangwu 7-18, Lang 4-8, Croney 3-4.
KANSAS — Herbert 21-91, P.Williams 17-58, D. Williams 1-5, Adeniji 0-0, Bender 1-minus 7.
Passing
IOWA ST. — Kempt 1-1-0, 10 yards, Purdy 16-23-0, 263 yards.
KANSAS — Herbert 0-1-0, Bender 19-41-0, 185 yards, Team 0-1-0.
Receiving
IOWA ST. — Butler 5-164, D. Jones 4-31, Akers 3-34, Eaton 3-14, Milton 2-30.
KANSAS — Sims 7-71, P.Williams 6-42, Robinson Jr. 4-52, T. Williams 1-15, Lassiter 1-5.
Missed field goals
IOWA ST. — Assalley 49.
KANSAS — none.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
IOWA ST. — Eisworth 7-1-8, Spears 5-0-5, Northrup 5-0-5, Lewis 4-0-4, Peavy 4-0-4, Rose 2-2-4, Ruth 3-0-3, Leo 3-0-3, Payne 3-0-3, Johnson 3-0-3, White 2-1-3, Hummel 2-0-2, vance 2-0-2, Young 2-0-2, Lima 2-0-2, Harvey 2-0-2, Walker 1-0-1, Grant 1-0-1, Tongamoa 1-0-1, Bowens 1-0-1, Benton 1-0-1.
KANSAS — Dineen 11-3-14, Torneden 6-1-7, Lee 5-2-7, Harris 3-1-4, Defense 3-0-3, Taylor 3-0-3, Lipscomb 2-0-2, Thomas 2-0-2, Loneker 2-0-2, Hempstead 2-0-2, Simmons 1-1-2, Frazier 1-0-1, Brown 1-0-1, Cole 1-0-1, Wise 1-0-1, Moragne 1-0-1, Holani 1-0-1, Ogbebor 1-0-1, Feaster 1-0-1, Johnson 1-0-1.
Tackles for loss
IOWA ST. — Leo 2-7, Rose 1-1, Benton 1-6.
KANSAS — Torneden 1-14, Thomas 1-2, Loneker 1-3, Cole 1-7, Wise 1-5, Feaster 1-2.
Sacks
IOWA ST. — none.
KANSAS — Torneden 1-14, Cole 1-7, Wise 1-5.
