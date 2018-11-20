AMES -- The Iowa State football team will play Drake on Dec. 1 at Jack Trice Stadium. Kickoff will be at 11 a.m.
When Iowa State’s season opener against South Dakota State was cancelled due to weather, Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard lined up Incarnate Word to be the replacement opponent.
The 24th-ranked Cardinals secured an at-large berth in the FCS playoffs Sunday afternoon. UIW will now focus on its playoff opportunities – beginning with a first-round game at Montana State Saturday – and not play the Cyclones as planned.
Pollard then arranged this week for Drake to play in Ames on Dec. 1.
“We’re most grateful to Drake Athletics Director Brian Hardin, Coach Rick Fox and the Bulldog leadership team for working with us through a very fluid situation,” Pollard said. “Coach (Matt) Campbell wants to play a 12th game and I believe our fans would welcome another chance to see this bowl-bound team play. I know the Bulldogs will enjoy the chance to play at Jack Trice Stadium and compete against a Power 5 opponent.”
Financial details for the replacement game will be announced later.
“There has certainly been a lot of moving parts related to rescheduling our cancelled season opener,” Pollard said. “Most importantly, I want to thank our fan base for its patience and understanding throughout this process.”
Tickets that were originally issued for the South Dakota State / Incarnate Word game will be honored for the Drake game.
The Bulldogs finished Pioneer League play 7-3 overall and 6-2 in conference play and their defense ranks eighth nationally (FCS) in scoring defense (18.3 ppg), 13th in total defense (198.3 ypg), sixth in rushing defense (95.1 ypg), eighth in interceptions (16) and seventh in tackles for loss (8.3).
Drake and Iowa State have not met since 1985 with the Bulldogs’ prevailing, 20-17. The Dec. 1 meeting is the 70th between the two programs with Drake owning 17 wins over the Cyclones.
“Our team is incredibly excited to have another opportunity to play Drake Football together this season,” said Drake head coach Rick Fox. “Since the cancellation of our season opener, we felt that our team deserved an additional opportunity to play and are thrilled to have that chance. To do so versus an opponent such as Iowa State, with whom our football history dates back to 1898, is an opportunity for which we are grateful.”
