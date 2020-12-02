College football: Iowa State to allow fans inside Jack Trice Saturday

“We planned for the long haul in fall camp rather than planning for maybe short-term success and I think some of those things certainly have helped our guys maybe have gas in the tank towards the end of the season,” Campbell said. “I think we made a lot of changes, but ultimately the best change that has happened and really the most credit that had to happen, was that our young men, when we talk about winning in the dark. Well, literally, they were in the dark for three months and they had to go to work.