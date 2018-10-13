AMES (AP) — It was arguably West Virginia’s biggest test, on the road at night against a plucky Iowa State team with a stifling defense and a dangerous young quarterback.
The sixth-ranked Mountaineers failed miserably.
Freshman Brock Purdy threw for 254 yards and three TDs and Iowa State throttled West Virginia 30-14 on Saturday, handing the Mountaineers their first loss in emphatic fashion.
David Montgomery had a career-high 189 yards rushing for the Cyclones (3-3, 2-2 Big 12), who capped a wild day by beating a Top 25 team for the fifth time in seven tries after dropping 20 in a row to ranked teams.
“David was David tonight,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “You saw a healthy David Montgomery for sure.”
Montgomery missed last week’s game with an upper arm injury and had yet to have a breakout game this season.
“I thought at times that we played a lot of complete football,” said Campbell. “We continue to grow.”
West Virginia (5-1, 3-1) was the fourth Top 10 team to fall Saturday. LSU pounded No. 2 Georgia 36-16, No. 7 Washington fell 30-27 in overtime at No. 17 Oregon, and No. 8 Penn State lost to Michigan State 21-17.
Iowa State scored 20 straight points after spotting West Virginia an early touchdown off a turnover. Purdy, in his first career start, then found Deshaunte Jones through a pair of defenders on a sprawling 32-yard TD grab that put Iowa State ahead 28-14 with 12:17 to go.
The story of the game was Iowa State’s defense, which dominated the high-flying Mountaineers. West Virginia gained just 152 yards, 420 below its season average, and Grier was sacked seven times. Iowa State also held the Mountaineers to 1 for 10 on third downs.
Fittingly, the Cyclones sealed the win by forcing a hold in the end zone for a team safety and a 30-14 edge with 5:14 left.
Will Grier had arguably his worst game as a Mountaineer, throwing for just 100 yards on 11 off 15 passing. West Virginia was outgained by 346 yards, a stunning figure for a team that hadn’t even trailed in rolling up five straight wins.
The Cyclones have held all six of their opponents below their season average, which has been instrumental the team’s bounce back from a 1-3 start.
Iowa State appeared to catch a break when, up 20-7, an interception by Josh Norwood inside the West Virginia 5 was overturned. That set up a Cyclones field goal try — which was blocked by Kenny Bigelow, Jr. and returned 72 yards for a touchdown by Derrek Pitts Jr. Those two plays likely produced a 10-point swing in favor of the Mountaineers, since kicker Connor Assalley hadn’t missed a field goal all year. Pitts was carried off in the fourth quarter, unable to put weight on his left leg.
Iowa State is off next week.
Iowa St. 30, West Virginia 14
West Virginia 7 7 0 0 — 14
Iowa St. 13 7 0 10 — 30
First quarter
WV — D. Sills 18 pass from Grier (Staley kick), 6:47
ISU — Butler 4 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 4:24
ISU — Montgomery 2 run (kick failed), :13
Second quarter
ISU — Kolar 19 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 9:21
WVU — Pitts 72 blocked field goal return (Staley kick), 2:58
Fourth quarter
ISU — D.Jones 32 pass from Purdy (Eaton pass from Purdy), 12:17
TEAM STATISTICS
WV ISU
First downs 9 25
Rushes-yards 27-52 46-244
Passing yards 100 254
Comp-att-int 11-15-1 18-25-1
Return yards 45 49
Punts-avg. 8-38.87 4-40.0
Fumbles-lost 0-0 0-0
Penalties-yards 9-103 10-95
Time of possession 22:39 37:21
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
WEST VIRGINIA — McKoy 9-55, Pettaway 8-30, Grier 10-minus 33.
IOWA STATE — Montgomery 28-189, Purdy 11-39, Nwangwu 5-26, Team 2-minus 10.
Passing
WEST VIRGINIA — Grier 11-15-1, 100 yards.
IOWA STATE — Purdy 18-25-1, 254 yards.
Receiving
WEST VIRGINIA — Jennings 4-38, McKoy 2-28, D. Sills 2-22, Simms 2-8, Wesco 1-4.
IOWA STATE — Butler 6-107, Milton 4-36, Kolar 2-36, Eaton 2-24, D.Jones 1-32, Nwangwu 1-11, Akers 1-8, Montgomery 1-0.
Missed field goals
IOWA STATE — Assalley 40, 47.
