College football: Iowa State sweeps Big 12's top awards

IRVING, Texas – The Big 12 football coaches announced their All-Big 12 teams this morning, and 22 Cyclones received postseason honors for their performance on the field in 2020.
Iowa State had a historic season. The Cyclones claimed first place in the Big 12 regular-season standings and earned a spot in the Big 12 Championship for the first time in school history.
ISU also set school marks for conference wins in a season (8) and highest ranking in any poll (No. 6 in the College Football Playoff rankings).
Of the 22 Cyclone players, nine of them were All-Big 12 First Team selections, the most in the league and the highest total in school history.
The Cyclones had a slew of individual award winners. Breece Hall was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and Mike Rose was the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. Matt Campbell was the Chuck Neinas Big 12 Coach of the Year for the third time in the last four years and newcomers Xavier Hutchinson (Offensive Newcomer of the Year) and Isheem Young (Co-Defensive Freshman of the Year) were honored.
Junior Brock Purdy (QB), sophomore Breece Hall (RB), junior Xavier Hutchinson (WR), junior Charlie Kolar (TE), junior Colin Newell (OL), senior JaQuan Bailey (DE), sophomore Will McDonald (DE), junior Mike Rose (LB) and senior Greg Eisworth II (DB) were named All-Big 12 First Team, while senior Chase Allen (TE) and junior Derek Schweiger (OL) were second-teamers.
The following Cyclones made All-Big 12 Honorable Mention: Latrell Bankston (DL), Jake Hummel (LB), Anthony Johnson Jr. (DB), Tayvonn Kyle (DB), Isaiah Lee (DL), Kene Nwangwu (KR), Darrell Simmons (OL), Dylan Soehner (TE), Eyioma Uwazurike (DL) and Rory Walling (ST).
Purdy is the first Cyclone QB to earn first team all-league honors since John Quinn in 1981. The leader of the potent Cyclone offense, Purdy is the winningest QB in school history with 22 victories.
Purdy, who is third in the league in passing touchdowns with 17, has been elite down the stretch for the Cyclones, passing for 903 yards on 70-of-91 passing (76.9%) with 10 touchdowns in the last 14 quarters.
Hall was the biggest offensive threat in the Big 12 and one of the most lethal in the country while becoming the second Cyclone in school history to win the league’s top offensive player award (Troy Davis in 1996).
The Wichita, Kan., native leads the nation in rushing yards (1,357) and 100-yard rushing games (8).
Hutchinson made an incredible transition from junior college by emerging as one of the top receivers and the best offensive newcomer in the Big 12.
The Jacksonville, Fla., native led the Cyclones in receptions (50) and receiving yards (612), ranking second in the Big 12 in catches per game (5.0) and third in receiving yards per game (61.2).
Hutchinson was also second on the team in touchdown catches with four.
Hutchinson caught a pass in all 10 games, including three games with eight or more snares. He went over the 80-yard mark four times, including a career-high 111 receiving yards vs. Kansas State.
