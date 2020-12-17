College football: Iowa State sweeps Big 12's top awards

The following Cyclones made All-Big 12 Honorable Mention: Latrell Bankston (DL), Jake Hummel (LB), Anthony Johnson Jr. (DB), Tayvonn Kyle (DB), Isaiah Lee (DL), Kene Nwangwu (KR), Darrell Simmons (OL), Dylan Soehner (TE), Eyioma Uwazurike (DL) and Rory Walling (ST).

Purdy is the first Cyclone QB to earn first team all-league honors since John Quinn in 1981. The leader of the potent Cyclone offense, Purdy is the winningest QB in school history with 22 victories.

Purdy, who is third in the league in passing touchdowns with 17, has been elite down the stretch for the Cyclones, passing for 903 yards on 70-of-91 passing (76.9%) with 10 touchdowns in the last 14 quarters.

Hall was the biggest offensive threat in the Big 12 and one of the most lethal in the country while becoming the second Cyclone in school history to win the league’s top offensive player award (Troy Davis in 1996).

The Wichita, Kan., native leads the nation in rushing yards (1,357) and 100-yard rushing games (8).

Hutchinson made an incredible transition from junior college by emerging as one of the top receivers and the best offensive newcomer in the Big 12.