College football: Iowa State offensive line remains a source of strength

Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers makes a throw against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
AMES — Sure, Hunter Dekkers made a fine throw.
Yes, Xavier Hutchinson rose up for an epic touchdown catch.
But the connection between Iowa State’s quarterback and top receiver served merely as the headline of the story for the Cyclones’ 21-play, 99-yard touchdown drive that essentially cemented a 10-7 win Saturday at Iowa.
So who were the ultimate supporting players?
The guys up front on the offensive line, who could continue to form a five-man source of strength in Saturday’s 1 p.m. home game against Ohio and beyond.
“When we first came off (the field) a couple of us asked, “How many plays was that?” Cyclone redshirt junior guard Jarrod Hufford said of the drive that helped snap a six-game Cy-Hawk series losing streak. “It felt like a long time — almost 12 minutes long, but I think our mindset as an offensive line (was) we were just going to take it to them. We were going to definitely be the more physical team and I think just being more physical, it didn’t make it seem like it was that many plays, but it was just over and over and over. And you could tell with their defense, it was like, ‘OK, let’s rotate the guys.’ So it was definitely quite an experience.”
Especially since projected starting right tackle Jake Remsburg missed his second straight game because of a lower body injury. Backup Grant Treiber performed well in his stead and may need to continue to do so Saturday against the Bobcats (1-1). The Cyclones — who stand 2-0 for the first time since 2012 — may also be without backup tailback Cartevious Norton, who sustained a leg injury in the 42-10 season-opening win over Southeast Missouri State.
“Both of those guys are trending right there to being ready to go and, boy, I don’t think there’ll be any greater joy (than) to have those guys ready to play on the field,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said. “I think they’re really close.”
So are the Cyclones’ offensive linemen, who play a position where improvements tend to come incrementally. They grind, toil and block so others can shine in the spotlight. They must be near-perfect while combining brute strength with detail-driven precision — and so far, ISU’s front five have proven to be adept at that balancing act.
“I think there is a lot of growth that we have seen in terms of where we would like to be with consistency,” Campbell said of his O-line, which allowed a sack on the Cyclones’ first offensive series but otherwise kept quarterback Hunter Dekkers’ jersey clean. “The ability to play well through the first eight quarters of the football season on the offensive line, again, I think those are all positives when you do lose a guy like Jake. Jake was playing really well in fall camp and I think there’s a lot of credit there to Grant Treiber, and I would equally say the credit to (senior center) Trevor Downing, with what we’ve asked him to do to move inside and play center. I know he did it in the bowl game a year ago, but I really think that’s anchored us in a lot of ways. He’s the quarterback of the offensive line. From a strategic standpoint, he’s doing a lot of things for us.”
Good things. Great things, even — like that 21-play, 99-yard touchdown drive against an excellent Hawkeye defense. It started up front, where few care to look, but the groundwork for success always begins.
“Our O-line was phenomenal,” said ISU hybrid tight end and former North Scott standout Jared Rus. “It was the best I’ve seen our O-line play.”
Photos: Iowa State defeats Iowa for first Cy-Hawk title since 2014
Iowa vs. Iowa State 1
Iowa vs. Iowa State 2
Iowa State's Joey Petersen calls over his teammates to help hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after the Cyclones' victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 3
Iowa vs. Iowa State 4
Iowa vs. Iowa State 5
Iowa vs. Iowa State 6
Iowa vs. Iowa State 7
Iowa vs. Iowa State 8
Iowa vs. Iowa State 9
Iowa vs. Iowa State 10
Iowa vs. Iowa State 11
Iowa vs. Iowa State 12
Iowa vs. Iowa State 13
Iowa vs. Iowa State 14
Iowa vs. Iowa State 15
Iowa vs. Iowa State 16
Iowa vs. Iowa State 17
Iowa vs. Iowa State 18
Iowa vs. Iowa State 19
Iowa vs. Iowa State 20
Iowa vs. Iowa State 21
Iowa vs. Iowa State 22
Iowa vs. Iowa State 23
Iowa vs. Iowa State 24
Iowa vs. Iowa State 25
Iowa vs. Iowa State 26
Iowa vs. Iowa State 27
Iowa vs. Iowa State 28
Iowa vs. Iowa State 29
Iowa vs. Iowa State 30
Iowa vs. Iowa State 31
Iowa vs. Iowa State 32
Iowa vs. Iowa State 33
Iowa vs. Iowa State 34
Iowa vs. Iowa State 35
Iowa vs. Iowa State 36
Iowa vs. Iowa State 37
Iowa vs. Iowa State 38
Iowa vs. Iowa State 39
Iowa State players hoist the Cy-Hawk Trophy after their 10-7 victory against Iowa on Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Iowa vs. Iowa State 40
Iowa vs. Iowa State 41
Iowa vs. Iowa State 42
Iowa vs. Iowa State 43
Iowa vs. Iowa State 44
Iowa vs. Iowa State 45
Iowa vs. Iowa State 46
Iowa vs. Iowa State 47
Iowa vs. Iowa State 48
Iowa vs. Iowa State 49
Iowa vs. Iowa State 50
Iowa vs. Iowa State 51
Iowa vs. Iowa State 52
