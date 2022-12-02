College football: Iowa State OC Tom Manning to pursue other opportunities

AMES — The reshaping of the Iowa State football coaching staff has begun.

The Cyclones finished 4-8 this season, which ended a five-year streak of winning seasons, and Friday morning head coach Matt Campbell announced the program has parted ways with offensive coordinator Tom Manning and director of strength and conditioning Dave Andrews.

“Decisions such as these are never easy because of the impact they have on the lives of individuals and their families, however, in order for us to move the program forward, I felt it necessary to make these changes at this time,” Campbell said in a statement. “Tom and Dave are tremendous men who have had a hand in our success over the last few years, and we wish them and their families all the best in the future.”

Manning served as ISU’s offensive coordinator in six of Campbell’s first seven seasons and in 2021, the Cyclones ranked second nationally in red zone efficiency, scoring points in 45 of 47 trips inside the opponent’s 20-yard line.

This season, ISU ranked 127th in red zone efficiency — the worst among Power 5 programs, scoring on just 31 of 44 forays inside the foe’s 20.

The Cyclones also ranked 114th or lower in rushing offense and scoring offense, and six of their eight losses came by seven or fewer points.

Andrews joined the staff win February of 2021 and was credited at the time with helping ISU’s players navigate through the COVID-19 pandemic.

Campbell, the statement noted, will continue a “top-to-bottom review” of the program. He also named running backs and wide receivers coach Nate Scheelhaase as the team’s interim offensive coordinator.

Campbell won’t be available for further comment until “a future date,” according to the statement.

He did say the following on the Cyclone Radio Network after last Saturday's season-ending 62-14 loss at third-ranked TCU, however:

“We can’t shy away from where we are or what the situation is,” Campbell said. “There’s a lot of work to be done and quite honestly, there’s the talent in this locker room to get those things done, but it’s gonna take a lot of time, it’s gonna take a lot of work, and it’s gonna take a lot of effort and a lot of leadership.”