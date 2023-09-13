AMES — Iowa State split its first two contests of the season, defeating Northern Iowa in week one and falling to Iowa on Saturday.

The Cyclones, however, came away with two victories in the most important battles during the first two weeks of the season.

The Cyclones won the war in the trenches.

Offensively, Iowa State has yet to surrender a sack despite facing two high-powered defense.

The Hawkeyes ranked 26th in the country in 2022 with 35 team sacks, averaging 2.69 per game, for a loss of 247 total yards. UNI, who returned all of its starters on the defensive line and a number of experienced contributors, also failed to bring first-year starting quarterback Rocco Becht—or JJ Kohl—to the ground.

The Hawkeyes managed three quarterback hurries while Northern Iowa recorded one.

Iowa State offensive lineman Jarrod Hufford, who enters his third season as a regular in the front five for the Cyclones, said the line takes pride in keeping its quarterback clean—though he noted he did not know the particular stat of zero sacks through two games until told earlier in the week.

Hufford credits the success of the line to new offensive line coach Ryan Clanton. Clanton, who joined Iowa State after a five-year stint at UNI in the 2023 offseason, turned the Cyclones offensive line into a violent unit in front of Becht.

“His emphasis on that we have to get these new quarterbacks settled in…get them confident,” Hufford said. “Our pass protection, making sure that he has the ability to throw the ball has been a big emphasis.”

Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell described the offensive line’s emphasis as the same emphasis used to prepare the entire offense.

“What the emphasis was is: How do we do a great job taking care of these quarterbacks? And putting them in a position to be successful,” Campbell said. “I do not think that was just an offensive line thing. I think that is probably a tight end thing and a running back thing and a wide receiver thing. You want to get those guys off to a good start.”

According to Hufford, emphases of the offense and Clanton became decidedly apparent late in the Cyclones 20-13 loss to Iowa. The line kept Becht upright in obvious passing situations, allowing the redshirt freshman to complete 8-of-10 passes for 74 yards during Iowa State’s final touchdown drive.

Campbell did not disagree.

“I see that group growing,” Campbell said. “One of the things for any young quarterback is: How do you help that quarterback? Cushion his growth process? Number one is protect him and do a great job of not letting him get hit…He does not have to feel the pressure. I think, so far, that group has done a really good job.”

“You have seen Rocco be able to get into a really good rhythm. I think you have seen him be able to execute and not sitting there running for his life and you are talking about opponents that can pressure the quarterback.”

Beyond just protecting Becht and allowing him to get into a rhythm, Hufford said he sees the early success of the line in front of Becht as mutually beneficial moving into a daunting Big 12 slate.

“He has the trust in us to do our job,” Hufford said. “We have the trust in him to do his. So, hopefully, from here on out...keeping him confident is really going to be a positive.”

Hufford added that the Cyclones strong defense and headache-inducing defensive line helped sharpen the offensive line’s mettle.

“You have to realize, sometimes those guys make plays against us,” Hufford said. “They are really good. That defense is fundamentally sound. They know what they are doing...They are getting after it.”

On the defensive side of the ball, the Cyclones recorded six sacks and an additional 9 tackles for loss to win the war that war in the trenches. Five of their sacks came against UNI in a game in which the Cyclones racked up 10 total tackles for loss. Against Iowa, Iowa State brought down Iowa quarterback Cade McNamara once for a sack, but picked up an additional four tackles for loss.

The Cyclones added an additional nine quarterback hurries in the first two weeks.

Cyclones defensive coordinator Jon Heacock, similar to Campbell’s comments on the offensive line, used growth to describe his defensive line unit which has had a couple of impactful faces emerge.

“When we talk about all of the positions, I think [Tyler Onyedim] has stood out to this point,” Heacock said. “I think [Domonique Orange] has stood out to this point. [They] have been dominant at times…I think trying to bring along a younger group as we get rotation reps in there that is really important to our growth as a defense.”

Heacock said he has seen flashes from his young defensive line, but hopes to see more players become dominant throughout the season.

