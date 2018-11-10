AMES — Iowa State’s 22nd-ranked football team won its fifth straight Big 12 Conference game in a season for the first time Saturday when the Cyclones beat Baylor at Jack Trice Stadium, 28-14.
Iowa State (6-3, 5-2) earned bowl eligibility for the second straight season.
Freshman quarterback Brock Purdy had a sensational game, completing 18 of 23 passing attempts for 230 yards and a touchdown. He ran for 56 yards on 12 attempts and had a rushing touchdown. To cap it all off, he was the receiver in a successful two-point conversion play.
But all of that was overshadowed by a brawl that broke out early in the third quarter.
The kindling was lit on a run play by David Montgomery. Baylor defensive back Chris Miller drove Montgomery out of bounds, but instead of letting up when they reached the boundary, Miller kept driving and pushed Montgomery straight through the Gatorade cart about 20 feet out of bounds. The refs eventually separated Miller and the Iowa State sideline and assessed a 15-yard penalty to Miller.
Two plays later, receiver Hakeem Butler was blocking for another Montgomery rush. During the run, Baylor defensive back Blake Lynch held on to Butler after the block and a pushing contest started that escalated into a full-on brawl.
Baylor’s Greg Roberts punched Montgomery around a referee. Montgomery retaliated and punched Roberts, who then tried to punch Montgomery again, but he got closer to hitting a referee than he did Montgomery. Iowa State lineman Josh Knipfel tried to break up the fight, but law enforcement had to intervene and they eventually got control of Roberts.
“I was just trying to make sure David didn’t get hurt or anything,” Knipfel said. “When stuff like that happens, that’s when dumb injuries happen. I didn’t want David to get hurt or anything like that. I was trying to break it up and move onto the next play.”
Knipfel and Roberts were originally ejected, but after the referees in the booth buzzed down, they brought Knipfel back and ejected Montgomery. Knipfel, who was already in the locker room, came running out to a round of cheers.
“I loved the standing ovation when he came back on,” Butler said. “It was like a wrestler coming into a Royal Rumble.”
To go along with the ejections, each player on both teams was assessed an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty.
“It’s too much to even have a response,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said. “Emotionally, a very unfortunate situation. I thought our kids, for the most part, kept really good poise. Until I watch it, I don’t want to even comment on it until I have the opportunity to see what transpired.”
Montgomery apologized on Twitter when he got to the locker room.
Campbell tried to keep himself composed on the sidelines during the situation because he knows his players are watching how he responds to the situation.
“I’ve always said this for me and coaching, that’s why you don’t see me act the fool on the sideline, because I think the kids are watching how you respond,” Campbell said. “I’ve always felt like that. I had a great college coach (Larry Kehres) who set the standard for that in a lot of ways.”
Campbell brought his team together and tried to steady their focus.
“He’s a big guy about keeping your emotions in check,” Knipfel said. “Emotions are great if you get a touchdown or turnover, but there are still minutes to play. There was still opportunity for them to respond. You just have to stay focused.”
Iowa State did and capped that drive with a field goal. The next drive, Iowa State answered with a touchdown. And in a somewhat fitting way, Iowa State converted a two-point conversion, just for good measure.
“I thought those things were really big,” Campbell said. “I thought that showed maturity with a young freshman quarterback. I thought that was big at least from a momentum standpoint for the offense.”
Iowa State goes to Austin, Texas, next week to play No. 19 Texas. NCAA rules state that if a player is ejected in the second half of a game, that player will also miss the first half of the next game. So, Montgomery will likely be out for the first half against Texas. But the Big 12 is the final arbitrator in situation, so Montomery could be reinstated.
Iowa St. 28, Baylor 14
Baylor 0 0 7 7 — 14
Iowa St. 7 10 11 0 — 28
First quarter
ISU — D. Jones 11 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 1:47. (Drive: 11 plays, 80 yards, 5:34).
Second quarter
ISU — Purdy 2 run (Assalley kick), 9:34. (Drive: 8 plays, 80 yards, 3:30).
ISU — FG Assalley 34, :05. (Drive: 15 plays, 63 yards, 4:03).
Third quarter
ISU — FG Assalley 37, 9:38. (Drive: 6 plays, 35 yards, 2:19).
Bay — Mims 6 pass from Brewer (C. Martin kick), 1:56. (Drive: 15 plays, 92 yards, 7:36).
ISU — Lang 8 run (Purdy pass from D. Jones), :25. (Drive: 4 plays, 57 yards, 1:24).
Fourth quarter
Bay — Stricklin 7 pass from Brewer (C. Martin kick), 12:25. (Drive: 8 plays, 70 yards, 2 54).
TEAM STATISTICS
Bay. ISU
First downs 25 21
Rushes-yards 32-146 32-125
Passing yards 359 230
Comp-att-int 29-48-0 18-25-0
Return yards 96 84
Punts-avg. 2-21.5 3-40.66
Fumbles-lost 0-0 1-0
Penalties-yards 7-70 4-30
Time of possession 34:59 25:01
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
Rushing
BAYLOR — Brewer 12-72, J.Hurd 8-46, Hasty 6-15, Lovett 4-9, Ebner 2-4.
IOWA ST. — Purdy 12-56, Montgomery 11-53, Lang 4-18, Nwangwu 1-1, Croney 2-minus 1, Team 2-minus 2.
Passing
BAYLOR — Brewer 26-36-0, 288 yards, McClendon 3-12-0, 71 yards.
IOWA ST. — Purdy 18-23-0, 230 yards, Team 0-2-0.
Receiving
BAYLOR — J. Hurd 5-81, Stricklin 5-67, Mims 5-43, Ebner 3-38, M. Jones 3-23, Hasty 3-21, Platt 2-66, Thornton 2-20, Fleeks 1-0.
IOWA ST. — D. Jones 4-39, Eaton 3-61, Kolar 3-44, Montgomery 3-25, Butler 3-25, Croney 1-25, Jo.Johnson 1-11.
Missed field goals
BAYLOR — C. Martin 31, 29.
IOWA ST. — none.
Tackles (solo-ast-total)
BAYLOR —Vaughns 7-6-13, Johnston 3-6-9, Williams 1-5-6, Miller 2-3-5, Bernard 2-2-4, Thomas 2-2-4, J. Lynch 2-2-4, Roy 0-4-4, Texada 2-1-3, B. Lynch 1-2-3, Lewis 0-3-3, Copeland 2-0-2, Barnes 1-0-1, Hunt 1-0-1, Ebner 1-0-1, Hand 1-0-1, Thompson 1-0-1, Lockhart 0-1-1, Roberts 0-1-1.
IOWA ST. — Spears 6-4-10, Harvey 4-5-9, Johnson 7-1-8, Rose 1-7-8, Lewis 3-3-6, Eisworth 2-4-6, Northrup 2-4-6, Payne 4-0-4, Peavy 3-1-4, J. Bailey 1-3-4, Hummel 3-0-3, White 2-1-3, Azunna 2-0-2, Johnson 1-1-2, Ruth 1-1-2, Leo 0-2-2, Grant 0-2-2, Tongamoa 1-0-1, Lima 1-0-1, C. Bailey 0-1-1, Benton 0-1-1, Vance 0-1-1.
Tackles for loss
BAYLOR — Vaughns 1.5-2, Thompson 1-8, Johnston 0.5-1, Williams 0.5-1, Miller 0.5-0.
IOWA ST. — Rose 1.5-6, Spears 0.5-0, J. Bailey 0.5-1, Johnson 0.5-4.
Sacks
BAYLOR — Thompson 1-8.
IOWA ST. — Rose 0.5-4, Johnson 0.5-4.
