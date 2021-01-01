College football: Fiesta Bowl is Purdy's dream come true

“I came here for a reason, to help get this program going with coach Campbell and everybody,” Purdy said. “And so to be able to get to a New Year's Six bowl, for me is pretty astonishing and it feels great. But we still have to go there and win the game. The goal is not just to get there.

“Being able to look back on it is very special, for sure.”

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Purdy is well aware that going back home for the Fiesta Bowl will be a surreal experience.

“I already know I'm going to have goosebumps going into that game, just being on the bus with my team,” Purdy said. “I'm just going to be so excited to have the team I play college football with to go back to my home state and accomplish this goal, all of us set together.

“That's what I'm most excited about. When we take that exit going into the stadium, I'm going to have just a bunch of memories of being in that stadium, watching games.”

Purdy believes the team they have is well equipped to accomplish its goal.

+2 Here's a look at Oregon, Iowa State's Fiesta Bowl opponent Oregon finished the season with a 4-2 overall record and tied for second in the Pac 12 North.