AMES — Guess who led the Big 12 in completion percentage last season?

That would be then-new starting Iowa State quarterback Hunter Dekkers, who connected with his receivers on an impressive 66.1 percent of his throws.

But when the former West Sioux star misfired, it tended to be costly. Dekkers tossed a Big 12-worst 14 interceptions — including a pick-six in the Cyclones’ humbling 62-14 season-closing loss at TCU. So suffice it to say Dekkers leads the way in a program-wide quest for consistency as spring football snakes toward its midway point in advance of the April 22 spring game.

“We talk a lot less about avoiding interceptions and more about making great decisions,” said first-year ISU offensive coordinator Nate Scheelhaase, who is also the quarterbacks coach. “I think that’s the bigger part of that that we continue to focus on in that room, is being great decision makers.”

Dekkers both thrived and struggled in that regard during a disappointing 4-8 season that snapped a five-year string of winning seasons. Part of the reason: Pressure. The Cyclones — who saw their top two tailbacks, Jirehl Brock and Cartevious Norton, miss significant time because of injuries — finished a distant last in the Big 12 in rushing yards per game (108.0). That meant opposing defenses could dial up blitzes early and often, making consistency a nearly impossible attribute to obtain for Dekkers in year one as a starter.

“The global who is probably the most important thing right now offensively — just how we do what we do,” ISU head coach Matt Campbell said. “I think that piece of it will lead to greater consistency on the offensive side of the football. There were some great moments a year ago on the offensive side of the football. It (was) just very inconsistent.”

Dekkers aims to change that, but will be pushed by early enrollee J.J. Kohl as well as redshirt freshman Rocco Becht. And that’s a good thing for all involved as the Cyclones seek to become more productive despite losing the most prolific pass catcher in program history, Xavier Hutchinson, to graduation.

“Obviously Jaylin (Noel) definitely picks up the leadership part that ‘X’ played,” said Dekkers, who ranked third in the Big 12 in touchdown passes with 19. “And obviously Jaylin picks up a lot of receptions, I guess you would say, but there are also guys under Jaylin that will pick up the pieces. It won’t just be on Jaylin’s shoulders.”

Same goes for Dekkers. A healthy Jirehl Brock, as well as emerging stars at tight end such as DeShawn Hanika, can help tamp down the pressure ISU’s ultra-competitive play-caller will face on a down-by-down basis. A stronger and steadier offensive line — which returns four players with significant starting experience — could further alleviate the thorny issues the Cyclones’ offense faced last season while averaging a conference-low 20.2 points per game.

“There’s been huge growth in those guys,” Dekkers said. “Obviously (new offensive line coach Ryan) Clanton has a huge role in that, but our (new) strength staff plays a huge role in that as well. They’ve all put on weight, a lot of muscle and I think they’re doing a really good job so far.”

So is Dekkers, who along with Kohl and Becht, must simply be smart and composed, not perfect, in order to ascend into that elusive realm of consistency.

“I want them going in and executing and making great decisions throughout the course of a game and the season,” Scheelhaase said.