College football: Cyclones stick to Midwest strategy
IOWA STATE FOOTBALL

College football: Cyclones stick to Midwest strategy

AMES — Matt Campbell continued his Midwest recruiting strategy in 2021.

Iowa State signed 19 players on Wednesday — the early signing day. Of the 19 that signed, 12 are from Midwest states. Of the remaining seven, three are from Texas, two are from Florida and two are from Colorado.

“Our program is thrilled to welcome the 2021 recruiting class to Cyclone football,” Campbell said in a statement released by Iowa State. “This is a group that number one, fits the culture we have created inside of our walls. We truly believe you win with people, and this is a group that embodies the characteristics which have allowed us to find success at Iowa State. In addition to the character of this recruiting class, I couldn’t be more proud of how this group has approached academic success, as they have collectively shown a commitment to reaching their full potential in the classroom.”

Iowa State’s highest ranked recruit was tight end Tyler Moore from Johnston. Moore is a four-star tight end according to 247Sports. The 6-foot-5, 245-pound Moore caught 42 passes for 524 yards and six touchdowns in eight games.

Moore picked the Cyclones over Arizona State and Boise State and his commitment continues to prove Campbell and his staff’s desire for high-level tight end play.

Howard Brown, another midwest player from Kansas City, MO, was a Twitter phenom. The 6-foot-2, 288-pound defensive tackle commit played quarterback for his high school team, Lincoln College Prep.

The viral Tweets showed Brown’s impressive athleticism for a person his size as he’d run over, and run by, defenders.

"I'll miss it,” Brown said according to KSHB after scoring his 95th career touchdown. “I’ll miss running the ball, you know? Just me running over people, it feels good when I do that," Brown said. "I'm not going to get to do that for real anymore."

Iowa State has four total defensive linemen committed in the 2021 class.

Iowa’s Joey Petersen and Texas’ Jayden Gray and Tyler Onydeim will join Brown as defensive line signees in 2021.

Petersen is the brother of current Iowa State defensive end Zach Petersen.

Ohio’s Myles Mendeszoon is listed as a defensive end commit but Campbell said he believes  Mendeszoon will play middle linebacker for the Cyclones.

On the other side of the line, Iowa State has three offensive line commits — all from the state of Iowa.

The three are Tyler Maro from Davenport-Assumption, Jim Bonifas from Debuque Senior and Dodge Sauser from Grinnell Community.

Iowa State picked up four players to bolster the defensive backfield in Beau Freyler, Winsome Frazier, Ben Langston and Myles Purchase. All four are at least 5-foot-11 and only Purchase isn’t at least 6-foot-2.

Langston is the No. 1 ranked Junior College safety in 2021. He went to Blinn Community College and has four years to play three. Current Iowa State safety and All-Big 12 player Greg Eisworth also went to Blinn for one year before transferring to Iowa State to play his remaining three seasons.

Lastly, no Matt Campbell recruiting class would be complete without a 6-foot-4-plus receiver.

In this recruiting class, it’s 6-foot-5 Tristan Michaud from Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Player;Hometown;Position

Jim Bonifas;Dubuque;OL

Howard Brown;Kansas City, Mo.;DL

Beau Freyler;Colorado Springs, Coloo;DB

Jayden Gray;Haslet, Texas;DE

Ben Langston;The Woodlands,Tex.;DB

Tyler Maro;Davenport;OL

Carston Marshall;Wadsworth, Ohio;LB

Myles Mendeszoon;Chardon, Ohio;LB

Tristan Michaud;Quebec City, Quebec;WR

Tyler Moore;Johnston;TE

Jaylin Noel;Kansas City, Mo.;WR

Tyler Onyedim;Richmond, Tex.;DT

Joey Petersen;Long Grove;DE

Myles Purchase;Denver, Colo;DB

Aidan Ralph;Chicago;LB

Dodge Sauser;Grinnell;OL

Deon Silas;Lutz, Fla.;RB

Malik Verdon;Hamilton, Ohio;DB

