College football: Cyclones stick to Midwest strategy

Iowa State signed 19 players on Wednesday — the early signing day. Of the 19 that signed, 12 are from Midwest states. Of the remaining seven, three are from Texas, two are from Florida and two are from Colorado.

“Our program is thrilled to welcome the 2021 recruiting class to Cyclone football,” Campbell said in a statement released by Iowa State. “This is a group that number one, fits the culture we have created inside of our walls. We truly believe you win with people, and this is a group that embodies the characteristics which have allowed us to find success at Iowa State. In addition to the character of this recruiting class, I couldn’t be more proud of how this group has approached academic success, as they have collectively shown a commitment to reaching their full potential in the classroom.”