College football: Cyclones stars all live under one household

“It’s been fun to watch how those three have impacted each other — all in a really positive way,” Campbell said. “We’re really fortunate because our really good players stand for everything that’s right about what our football program wants to be. Their character, how they go about their business, how they go to practice, how they take care of their bodies — all the little things it takes to be successful, our good players do that.”

HomecomingIowa State senior safety Greg Eisworth is from Grand Prairie, TX, which is about a 14-minute drive to AT&T Stadium where the Big 12 Championship is held.

When No. 7 Iowa State plays No. 11 Oklahoma on Saturday, Eisworth will be returning home.

“I remember committing here and seeing that the Big 12 Championship game is played at AT&T Stadium,” Eisworth said. “When I saw that I thought, ‘Man, we have to go do that. Before I leave, that’s what I want to accomplish.’”

If Eisworth verbalized that goal to the general public when committed to Iowa State, people would’ve looked at him funny.

“To be able to get his opportunity my senior season, it’s big,” Eisworth said. “It makes me reminisce on the journey.”