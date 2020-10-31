College football: Cyclones rebound, drub Jayhawks, 52-22

The effort saw the Cyclones (4-2, 4-1 Big 12) bounce back from a tough loss to sixth-ranked Oklahoma State by beating the Jayhawks for the sixth straight time.

“I think we're growing,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said, “and the reality is we're heading into November, so as shocking as that is, just feeling — it's not a normal season. I can't believe we're almost in November. I'm excited and proud of our kids where we are, but I know the daunting task of ‘we’ve been here and we know what's to come.'”

Five Iowa State receivers caught at least three passes led by Xavier Hutchinson. Hutchinson had five catches for 87 yards and a touchdown. Cedar Rapids native Landen Akers had six catches for 76 yards which were both career highs.

Tight end Charlie Kolar had three catches for 31 yards, a touchdown and a two-point conversion.

Defensively, JaQuan Bailey had four tackles, 2.5 tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks. Greg Eisworth was the standout player in the secondary. He only had two tackles but he had Iowa State’s only interception and he had a fumble recovery.