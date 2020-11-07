College football: Cyclones rally to improve to 5-1

AMES — Iowa State looked like a Big 12 conference leading team in the second half against Baylor.
The Cyclones scored 28 unanswered points in the second half and beat the Bears 38-31. Iowa State leads the Big 12 with a 5-1 conference record — Oklahoma State is also a one-loss conference team with a 4-1 conference record.
The is the first time in program history that the Cyclones have started a conference season 5-1.
Iowa State dug itself a hole in the first half due to three Brock Purdy interceptions — including one that was a pick-six by Baylor’s Jalen Pitre. Baylor scored touchdowns off the other interceptions as well.
And to begin the second half, Iowa State’s defense forced a three-and-out but punt returner Greg Eisworth muffed the punt to give Baylor excellent field position. The Bears were forced to settle for a field goal but led the Cyclones 24-10.
That’s when Iowa State’s offense turned into a juggernaut.
Running back Breece Hall rushed for over 100 yards for the seventh time this season. He finished with 133 yards and 2 rushing touchdowns on 31 carries. He also caught two passes for 27 yards and a touchdown.
Purdy, who struggled mightily in the first half completing just six of his 11 pass attempts and throwing three interceptions, turned it around in the second half.
He completed nine of his 11 pass attempts in the second half for 108 yards and three touchdowns.
Eight different Iowa State receivers caught passes, led by tight end Charlie Kolar who had three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, Iowa State was dominant in the second half and forced Baylor into four 3-and-outs to begin the half. Baylor gained just 22 yards in the third quarter.
The defense was undoubtedly led by Mike Rose who only makes big plays for the Cyclones.
The linebacker had the game clinching interception in the endzone as Baylor was trying to tie the game with 57 seconds left in the fourth quarter.
On top of his third interception of the season, he also had a team-high 11 tackles as well as 1.5 tackles for a loss and two QB hurries.
In the first half, defensive back Tayvonn Kyle helped keep the Cyclones in the game with an interception of his own in the first quarter. That interception led to the eventual Hall touchdown, which kept Iowa State in the game in the first half.
Defensive lineman Enyi Uwazurike had a big game of his own recording five tackles, two tackles for a loss and a sack.
Not to be overlooked, Iowa State’s special teams came through in a big way. Kene Nwangwu had a 67-yard kick return in the third quarter that set up an Iowa State touchdown.
Landen Akers also blocked a punt in the third quarter, which he recovered on the 11-yard-line, which also led to an easy Iowa State touchdown.
Iowa State is going into its final bye week of the season and controls its own destiny.
Iowa State 38, Baylor 31
Baylor 14 7 3 7 — 31
Iowa St. 0 10 21 7 — 38
First Quarter
BAY—Sneed 9 pass from Brewer (Mayers kick), 11:07.
BAY—Dabney 9 pass from Brewer (Mayers kick), 2:31.
Second Quarter
Support Local Journalism
ISU—B.Hall 14 run (Assalley kick), 12:52.
BAY—Pitre 30 interception return (Mayers kick), 7:21.
ISU—FG Assalley 42, 2:04.
Third Quarter
BAY—FG Mayers 36, 12:06.
ISU—Kolar 22 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 11:11.
ISU—B.Hall 17 run (Assalley kick), 7:37.
ISU—Allen 10 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), :23.
Fourth Quarter
ISU—B.Hall 6 pass from Purdy (Assalley kick), 10:46.
BAY—Ebner 58 pass from Brewer (Mayers kick), 8:43.
TEAM STATISTICS
BAY ISU
First downs 18 23
Rushes-yards 27-71 41-198
Passing 295 164
Comp-Att-Int 22-33-2 15-24-3
Return Yards 100 82
Punts-Avg. 4-36.8 2-37.5
Fumbles-Lost 0-0 1-1
Penalties-Yards 7-65 1-5
Time of Possession 26:55 33:05
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING—Baylor, Brewer 10-29, C.Williams 8-28, Q.Jones 6-16, McWilliams 1-0, Ebner 2-(minus 2). Iowa St., B.Hall 31-133, Purdy 5-55, Nwangwu 4-11, (Team) 1-(minus 1).
PASSING—Baylor, Brewer 22-33-2-295. Iowa St., Purdy 15-24-3-164.
RECEIVING—Baylor, Sneed 6-93, Q.Jones 4-13, Ebner 3-72, Dabney 3-32, Terry 3-20, Holmes 2-3, Atkinson 1-62. Iowa St., Kolar 3-45, B.Hall 2-27, Hutchinson 2-23, Soehner 2-22, Lang 2-18, Allen 2-15, Akers 1-11, Shaw 1-3.
MISSED FIELD GOALS—None.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!