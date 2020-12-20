College football: Cyclones playing in first New Year's Six Bowl

“From our standpoint, this has been a really special season,” Campbell said. “I know we’ll be really excited about this opportunity.”

Because of the unusual scheduling of this season, Iowa State has played in 11 games and Oregon has played in just six.

Both have just a two-week turnaround before the Fiesta Bowl in Pheonix, AZ. Normally, teams have a four-week turnaround before bowl games.

“I’m really excited about the two-week turnaround,” Campbell said. “Sometimes the four-week process is really a challenge. I think this is probably the way this should be done going forward. This allows the rhythm of the football season to continue and allows the growth process to continue to happen.”

The two-week turnaround also helps the team to move past a tough-fought loss to Oklahoma in the Big 12 Championship game.