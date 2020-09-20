College football: Cyclones need to regroup

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AMES — While coaches are the people most familiar with their teams, some mysteries aren’t answered until the season begins.

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell had some questions before Iowa State’s 31-14 loss to Louisiana in last week’s 2020 debut.

“I felt like our execution has been really crisp and sharp throughout fall camp, but man, are we going to get out and tackle well?” Campbell said. “Are we going to take care of the football? Can we do those things in the first game when you haven’t done it? I don’t know.”

With the benefit of hindsight, those questions can be answered. And the answer is, for the most part, no.

Iowa State missed numerous tackles in the first half that allowed Louisiana to march down the field before the half to kick a field goal.

As far as taking care of the ball, Iowa State star running back Breece Hall was benched for a couple of series due to fumble issues.

On the official stats, Hall was only credited with one fumble, but in Campbell’s eyes, the sophomore had two. The other Hall “fumble” happened in the second quarter when he rushed to the Louisiana one-yard line. When Hall tried to reach for the end zone while being tackled, he lost the ball but he was called down by contact.