College football: Cyclones need to find killer instinct

The Cyclones trot out three tight end sets with regularity and run it down teams’ throats. They’re also not afraid to go play action and pass it to any of the three tight ends who are all 6-foot-6 or taller.

Defensively, defensive coordinator Jon Heacock revolutionized how teams defend spread offenses with his 3-3-5 look with three deep safeties.

“They’re impressive to look at,” Baylor coach Dave Aranda said on Monday. “I’m impressed with their offense. I see the length on the perimeter. I see the physicality up front. I see a team that knows who they are. We’ve talked about identity. This team’s got a really strong identity.”

Now that Iowa State has created and solidified its own unique identity, Campbell said the next step is to develop a killer instinct.

That instinct isn’t just about putting teams like Kansas away in the third quarter, which Iowa State failed to do last Saturday and it’s what prompted Campbell to bring up the killer instinct. It’s also about winning critical moments in a close game.