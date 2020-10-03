Updated: Cyclones keep No. 18 Oklahoma reeling

AMES — Iowa State led Oklahoma 37-30 with 1:02 left in the fourth quarter and the Sooners were driving.
On first down, freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler heaved one toward the end zone from the Iowa State 34-yard line, but Iowa State freshman safety Isheem Young picked him off.
Iowa State proceeded to run out the clock, beating No. 18 Oklahoma 37-30 on Saturday in Jack Trice Stadium for another memorable late night Big 12 victory. The Cyclones handed the Sooners their first back-to-back losses since 1999 when they lost to Texas and Notre Dame in back-to-back weeks.
Iowa State secured its first win over Oklahoma in Ames since 1960, breaking a 24-game home losing streak.
Running back Breece Hall once again led the charge for Iowa State, rushing 28 times for 139 yards and two touchdowns against Oklahoma’s fourth-ranked rushing defense, which was only allowing 60-yards per game on the ground going into Saturday.
Hall’s second touchdown was the game-winner for the Cyclones.
Hall had a 36-yard run that brought Iowa State to the eight yard line. He finished it off on the next play with a touchdown run to give Iowa State a 37-30 lead with 4:06 left in the game.
“In the most critical moments tonight, he was certainly really special,” Iowa State coach Matt Campbell said.
Hall rushed for just 41 yards in the first half, but in the second half he found running lanes and broke off three plays of at least 10 yards.
“We were able to create some explosive plays in the second half,” Campbell said. “Those explosive plays helped create a little bit of a cushion, getting those extra hats out of the box. I’ll be anxious to watch the game in its entirety to see what and how the offensive line played. You have to be able to make some plays down field, and obviously we have a quarterback that allows us to do that.”
One of the explosive plays Campbell referenced that allowed Hall to find some running room was Xavier Hutchinson’s 65-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter.
The touchdown quarterback Brock Purdy threw to Hutchinson was a beautifully designed play action. Iowa State lined up in its two-tight end formation that it likes to run out of and Oklahoma bit hard on the play action and that left Xavier Hutchinson with one-on-one coverage against the corner.
“They did exactly what we wanted them to do,” Campbell said. “I really felt like they were getting extra hats in the box, especially those two outstanding safeties they have. You could almost feel those guys press toward the line of scrimmage as the game wore on. Xavier had to beat the corner, and he did. The throw was outstanding but for Xavier to break the tackle and make that play, that was a huge spark.”
Iowa State’s defense, which started off shakey, was huge in the fourth quarter. On top of Young’s interception, the defense held Oklahoma to just 4-13 on third downs and got key stops when it needed to.
Before Hall’s run, Iowa State’s defense forced a 3-and-out and on third down, Mike Rose and Will McDonald combined for a sack of Rattler with 6:18 remaining.
“I give a lot of credit to coach Heacock,” Campbell said, assessing his defensive coordinator's work. “He was able to create pressure in the second half with some great schematic changes we were able to make in the second half. Mike took the block of the running back on that play and that allowed Will to be singled up and Will is one of those guys who keeps coming and keeps coming. He’s a relentless football player.”
Purdy played well enough for the Cyclones to win, but he wasn’t as sharp as Iowa State fans expect from their junior quarterback.
Oklahoma sent pressure all night that affected the ISU quarterback, who completed 12-24 passes for 254 yards and a touchdown. He also rushed for a touchdown, which was the game-tying score.
In the three previous years, Iowa State outscored Oklahoma 69-27 in the second half. On Saturday, the Cyclones outscored the Sooners 24-13.
Defensively, the Cyclones were led by Rose who was everywhere on Saturday, recording 11 tackles, 1.5 tackles for a loss and the aforementioned half sack.
JaQuan Bailey also continued his monster start to the season, recording six tackles and one tackle for a loss.
The touchdowns were the headliners but Iowa State kicker Connor Assalley’s performance shouldn’t go unnoticed.
Assalley made all three of his field goal attempts, which allowed Iowa State to stay within striking distance.
