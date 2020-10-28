College football: Cyclones educate themselves

AMES — Election day is less than a week away and Iowa State football has spent a lot of time and effort educating itself on voting and the issues at hand.

Coach Matt Campbell said all but three Iowa State players are registered to vote, and the three that aren’t made the conscious decision not to register.

“I think a lot of our guys have already voted and we’ve spent time over the last couple of weeks having events within the program to continue to educate our guys on voting,” Campbell said. “I think our kids have enjoyed that process so far.”

Director of football operations Greg Brabenec and director of player personnel have been the ones to organize the events, speakers and experts who have come in and helped educate Iowa State’s players when it comes to voting.

The players recognize and appreciate the time and effort the staff has put in to help educate them.

“Yeah, I think that’s big time that they put that much effort into helping us with that and educating us on that stuff,” safety Greg Eisworth said. “I think that’s always a positive when we can come together for a great cause like that and them just kind of pushing that upon us, I think that’s big. It’s helped me a lot.”