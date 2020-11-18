College football: Cyclone tight ends have versatility

And it’s that versatility that makes it so hard for defenses to prepare for.

Iowa State is the only team in the Big 12 that uses 13 personnel (one running back and three tight ends) on a regular basis.

“Teams try different things against us,” Kolar said. “Teams have to play us differently, so sometimes you have to guess because you haven’t seen what they’re doing to you on film before because they haven’t played against 13 personnel yet.

“Some teams load the box when we use 13 personnel, some teams treat us as receivers — they all try different things and you just try to address it and attack it no matter what it is.”

Against the teams that treat them as receivers and stay in their base defense, expect Breece Hall to get the ball. Against teams that load the box and bring the safeties down, expect quarterback Brock Purdy to look their way.