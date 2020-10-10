College football: Cyclone TE's step up big in win

AMES — Iowa State’s tight ends were a well-known strength for the Cyclones before the season.

On Saturday in Iowa State’s 31-15 win over Texas Tech, all three tight ends showed up in a big way for the Cyclones.

They all had at least three catches and all had at least 30 yards receiving.

Chase Allen led the way among the tight ends with four catches for 47 yards and a touchdown. Charlie Kolar had three catches for 41 yards and Dylan Soehner had three catches for 31 yards.

Still, even with the impressive games from all three, Campbell still found some “details” that need to be cleaned up. After all, Soehner did fumble the ball.

“There’s not much more you can say about them,” Coach Matt Campbell said. “Now, I’d like them to have a little bit better ball security. Maybe that could be said as a negative, but other than that I think those guys continue to do great things. We ask those guys to do a lot and their intelligence and their work ethic and their commitment to their craft, I really do believe allow them to be very successful. I think other than nitpicking, there’s just a lot of pride in that group right now.”

Allen sees room for improvement as well.