College football: Cowboys coming off back-to-back bye weeks

AMES — The Big 12 reduced the number of games played to 10 at the beginning of the season so teams could have more bye weeks.

The bye weeks were added, in theory, in case a team had a COVID-19 outbreak and had to postpone the game. That postponed game could then be rescheduled to an extra open week.

Unfortunately for No. 6 Oklahoma State, it had a bye week two weeks ago, and then last week Baylor had to shut down its football activities for a second time due to a COVID outbreak. In essence, Oklahoma State had back-to-back bye weeks.

“Nothing surprises us this year — you have to roll with the punches,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. “When we started this season, you felt like we’d run into a game or two where we could be COVID issues on our team or another team.”

Oklahoma State treated it’s extra bye week just like a normal bye week.

“We’re going to stick to our routine,” Gundy said last week. “Because we had two open weeks, we’ve been fairly comfortable with what we’re doing. We need to keep them focused. They like to play games, that’s what they do, but we can’t play one this week.