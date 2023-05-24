WATERLOO — Matt Campbell did not hesitate to call out the elephant in the room.

During the 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour stop in Waterloo, the Iowa State head football coach opened his time on the stage speaking to Cyclones fans by owning up to the fact that last season disappointed.

Campbell’s Cyclones went 4-8, lost six games decided by one score and finished 10th in the Big XII.

But, Campbell did not only see disappointment in the 2022 campaign which saw the Cyclones finish lower than it ever had previously under the eight-year head coach.

“When you look at our football, the one thing that was tough about a year ago was you were really young,” Campbell said. “The great thing about being really young is you are another year older. You got a lot of guys that are back that have a lot of playing experience.”

According to Campbell, the lumps which Iowa State took in 2022 can pay dividends in the coming season and beyond as long as the players approach the lessons learned last year in the right manner.

“Whether that playing experience was always good or it was not good at times, it was great experience,” Campbell said. “If you are humble enough to grow forward, then you have the opportunity to do really special things. I really like the experience of this thing coming back and I really like where this group has got the ability to go forward right now.”

One area where Iowa State possessed youth and learned a number of lessons in 2022 was at quarterback. First-year starting quarterback Hunter Dekkers managed the fourth-most passing yards in program history (3,044) and a conference-best 66.1 completion percentage, but posted a 1.35-1 touchdown to interception ratio in his redshirt sophomore season.

According to Campbell, humility and growth—two things Campbell says Dekkers possesses—will be crucial for the former four-star prospect and Iowa high school great to take the next step in 2023.

“Hunter has got a lot of great, God-given ability and talent,” Campbell said. “I think you take the lessons you learned from a year ago—both physical and mental—and be willing to grow forward. If you can do that, then great things can happen.”

For the disappointments of the 2022 season, Campbell managed to lead Iowa State to its first win over Iowa in the Cy-Hawk rivalry during his tenure.

With the Cy-Hawk Trophy proudly displayed at the Tailgate Tour—it sat on a table of its own, higher than the other three trophies displayed at the event—Campbell acknowledged the importance of the game within the state and on the Cyclones schedule.

“That game is a unique football game,” Campbell said. “It is early in the football season. The biggest thing for us is we know that game means a lot to a lot of people. It is week two of football season for us. You got to be a team that is getting itself ready to grow forward. We look forward to it.”

College Football: ISU’s Campbell talks New York Jets taking a liking to ex-Cyclones The New York Jets have added three former Iowa State Cyclones in the past two offseasons. According to head coach Matt Campbell, that is a product of wanting to be the best.

Campbell’s comments came in response to a question asking how the Cyclones can make claiming the trophy a more common occurrence. Iowa leads the series 46-23 while the Cyclones last won the storied rivalry in back-to-back seasons in 2011-12 and last one three or more times consecutively in 1998-2002, winning five straight.

Campbell did not offer specifics to the question, but did highlight the importance of another in-state matchup on the Cyclones schedule in the 2023 season—a week one date with Northern Iowa.

“The biggest thing we have to look forward to is a really good UNI Panther team coming in,” Campbell said. “That is something that becomes hard. If you are going to bypass that team—one of the most well-coached, talented teams that we will play. We have a great challenge week one. Then we will worry about week two when we get there.”

“Every time you see this UNI team play, you just continue to be so impressed by the attitude and effort they play. We know we are going to get their best shot. We know it is a football team that is really talented—really played well in the back half of last year. [They] got a great quarterback, some really talented guys coming back on defense. It will be a great challenge for our football program.”

Photos: The 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (7).JPG 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (13).JPG 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (11).JPG 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (10).JPG 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (9).JPG 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (12).JPG 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (8).JPG 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (4).JPG 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (2).JPG 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (6).JPG 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (3).JPG 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (5).JPG 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour (1).JPG