AMES — Matt Campbell arrived at Iowa State with a game plan for how to deal with situations like the one the Cyclones face this week after Saturday’s season opener against South Dakota State was cancelled.
He’s lived it before.
In Campbell’s final season at Toledo, thunderstorms forced the midgame cancellation of the Rockets’ 2015 season opener against Stony Brook.
Visiting an 18th-rated Arkansas team that had played already played a game the following week, Toledo regrouped won a 16-12 decision.
Campbell said Monday on the weekly Big 12 teleconference that every situation is different, but conceded that there were some lessons to take from that experience as the Cyclones prepare for Saturday’s 4 p.m. game at iowa.
“As much as anything you learn to keep your composure, it’s such a unique situation,’’ Campbell said. “The team is ready to play, the game is started and guys are getting into the game and the emotions of it.’’
And then , it’s over.
Saturday, that came after a two-and-a-half hour wait because of thunderstorms and lightning that ultimately led to the decision to call the game.
“That does take an emotional toll,’’ Campbell said. “All you can do is work to get the kids back as soon as they can. You have to get back to the reality of it and begin to get ready for the next situation.’’
That process began Sunday for the Cyclones.
ISU responded with what Campbell labeled a productive practice that did include a chance to watch film and learn from what transpired Saturday before play was halted 4 minutes into the opening quarter.
Each team ran a series of plays and kickoff and punt units saw time before teams were sent to the locker rooms.
“There were some firsts for all the guys from the few minutes we did play and to be able to work through that and move ahead, that’s a good thing,’’ Campbell said. “We had some guys get a small taste of it all and that is a benefit.’’
He believes the limited amount of wear and tear on bodies Saturday can help the Cyclones get healthier following a physical fall camp, at least small edge as ISU prepares for an Iowa team which beat Northern Illinois 33-7 in its opener.
Campbell also feels like with a veteran team, Iowa State can overcome any disadvantage it might be to have not played Saturday while the Hawkeyes had a chance to deal with any first-game issues.
“I think back to when I was a Division III player and coach at Mount Union and we started then several times with a bye week in the first week of the season,’’ Campbell said. “It became a positive for us.’’
He’ll try to make the same for Iowa State this week.
“Advantage or disadvantage, you can spin it a lot of ways,’’ Campbell said. “The thing is, we have to get ready to play this week and do the things we need to do, the fundamentals, the details and the execution, those are things that ultimately matter.’’
