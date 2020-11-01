College football: Campbell doesn't think ISU's played its best yet

AMES — Iowa State has been in a position to play in the Big 12 Championship game heading into November before.

Two seasons ago when a freshman quarterback named Brock Purdy led Iowa State to five conference wins in a row the Cyclones were in position before Iowa State lost to Texas.

Now, after beating Kansas handily 52-22, Iowa State is tied atop the Big 12 standings with Oklahoma State and Kansas State and controls its own destiny once again as November begins.

“There are a lot of positives but we still haven’t played our best football,” Coach Matt Campbell said.

“No. 1, you want to be in a positive position, and we are and have been in the past. And No. 2, you want to have the ability to play your best football. I think that’s a real challenge because we haven’t done that. The great thing is I know our kids really care and it’s really important to them.”

In past seasons, Iowa State has peaked and then plateaued in October — also known as Brocktober in Iowa State circles — and has struggled more in November.

The Cyclones went 2-2 last November, they went 3-1 in November in 2018 and 1-3 in 2017.

Campbell knows what he wants to see from his team this time around.