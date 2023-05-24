WATERLOO — Men’s basketball schedules took center stage in the state of Iowa last week.

During a stop in Des Moines as part of The Panther Caravan, Northern Iowa head men’s basketball coach Ben Jacobson questioned a member of the crowd wearing Iowa gear a simple question.

“Can you ask your team why they won’t play us anymore?” Jacobson said. “It’s ok there’s another team about 40 miles north that won’t play us either.”

The quote, reported by WHO-TV anchor Justin Surrency, a former UNI football player, sent fans of Iowa, Iowa State, Drake and UNI alight on Twitter, debating the value of in-state battles between the quartet of Division I programs.

Cyclones head men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger weighed in on Iowa State’s schedule during the Waterloo stop of the 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour on Monday.

The third-year head coach emphasized the importance of building a schedule with an eye for earning a spot in the NCAA March Madness Tournament.

“Playing in the best league in America, we had 10 of the top 15 teams in our league, last year, in strength of schedule,” Otzelberger said. “We ended up about sixth.”

“We are going to continue to play a competitive schedule and do what we need to do for our program to put ourselves in the best position to hopefully go to the NCAA Tournament.”

Iowa State’s known opponents for the next season include a home matchup against Iowa in the Cy-Hawk series, a road matchup against DePaul in the Big East/ Big XII Battle and a trip to Kissimmee, Florida for the ESPN Events Invitational in the last weekend of November.

In looking ahead at next season, Otzelberger said he expects the Cyclones in a similar manner as they have in his first two seasons in Ames.

“These last two years, we have hung our hat on defense and rebounding the basketball,” Otzelberger said. “Those are going to be important for us as well. Hopefully, we can have some more timely offense and maybe shoot with some more consistency from time to time.”

“I think it is tried and true. If you are going to be a good team, you are going to have to guard, you are going to have to rebound the ball. Those are going to be staples for our team.”

Otzelberger’s philosophy paid off last year as the Cyclones prowess on defense and the boards led them to a 19-14 record, top five finish in the Big XII and berth in the NCAA Tournament.

The Cyclones finished second in the Big XII with a 3.2 rebounding margin and fourth in the conference in opponent field goal percentage, holding opposing teams to 0.420% from the field in 2022-23.

Waukee Northwest power forward, 2023 five-star recruit and No. 10 overall prospect in the class of 2023, Omaha Biliew serves as one crucial aspect to generating more consistent offense and maintaining their high-level play on the defensive end.

A 2023 IPSWA Class 4A First Team honoree in 2023 and runner-up for the Mr. Basketball Award, given to the state’s top player regardless of class, Biliew brings a versatile skillset to Ames according to Otzelberger.

“Omaha is a very gifted player, unbelievable young man, tremendous character,” Otzelberger said. “[He is] a very versatile player, a guy that has worked tremendously hard on shooting the ball from the perimeter. He is a guy that can beat you off the bounce, finish with authority at the rim and, defensively, he can guard anybody on the court.”

“[We are] really fortunate and excited to work with a guy with his skillset and ability. [We] cannot wait to get going.”