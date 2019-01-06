AMES — Iowa State sent a statement to the rest of the Big 12 and the nation Saturday in Hilton Coliseum.
Iowa State didn’t just beat No. 6 Kansas, 77-60.
“Iowa State manhandled us,” said Jayhawks coach Bill Self.
Iowa State (12-2 overall, 2-0 Big 12) closed the first half on a 6-0 run to take a 36-32 lead into the half.
In the second half, the Cyclones came out and hit a whirlwind of 3-pointers. Iowa State made 9 of 13 3-pointers in the half.
The four main guards for Iowa State — Nick Weiler-Babb, Tyrese Haliburton, Marial Shayok and Lindell Wigginton — went 9-for-11 from 3-point range in the second half.
“We have great perimeter depth,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said. “The biggest thing I told our team is we have to sell out on the defensive end and be selfless offensively. We have four or five guys on the perimeter that can get 20 points on any given night.”
Self has had great guards at Kansas over the last five-plus years.
“Weiler-Babb, Haliburton, Wigginton and Shayok — those four guards can play for anybody in the country,” Self said. “Anybody. They’re part of the rotations for the best teams in the country.”
Shayok led the Cyclones in scoring with 24 points on 9 of 12 shooting (5 of 5 from 3-point range). Haliburton added 14 points on 4 of 6 shooting (4 of 5 from 3). Weiler-Babb had 12 points and Wigginton had eight points – all of which came in the second half.
Iowa State got the open looks from beyond the arc because of its ball movement. The Cyclones assisted on 18 of 28 made baskets, led by freshman Talen Horton-Tucker who had five assists and no turnovers. Four Iowa State players had at least three assists.
“Ball movement and making the extra pass,” Haliburton said. “We have a lot of skilled guys and the opponent has to not close short but close long on us and we’ll swing it to get open looks. The more we move the ball – dribble drive, paint touches, things like that – we’re going to get a lot of open looks. Today we knocked them down.”
Selflessness is one of Prohm’s keys to Iowa State having a successful season. The other is intensity on the defensive end, which Iowa State also showed on Friday.
The Cyclones forced 24 Kansas turnovers – Weiler-Babb and Haliburton each got four steals. Six of the seven Cyclones to play significant minutes had at least one steal.
The only one who didn’t was Cam Lard, who had two blocks.
Iowa State doubled the post almost every time Kansas’ best player – Dedric Lawson – touched the ball.
The plan rattled him as he turned the ball over six times and only shot 5-for-11 from the field.
“When we defend, get stops and get out in transition, we feel like that’s when we’re at our best,” Haliburton said. “We defended well in the second half and played in transition. That’s what helped us pull away.”
Shayok is a Virginia transfer who has played on conference championship teams. The Big 12 still goes through Kansas, but Iowa State appears to be among the challengers once again this season after a brief hiatus last season.
“We’re right there,” Shayok said. “We have the talent for sure. We’re going to learn as the games go on with the experience we have with me, Weiler-Babb and (Michael) Jacobson teaching the young guys.
“That’s the thing about the young guys, they pick it up so quick.”
The 17-point win was Iowa State’s largest margin of victory against an AP top-5 opponent ever. It’s also Iowa State’s largest margin of victory over Kansas since 1973 when the Cyclones beat the Jayhawks 89-65.
Wisely, Prohm isn’t ready to crown his team anything yet.
“I like our group, but this is game two,” Prohm said. “We have nine more weeks of this.”
Iowa St. 77, Kansas 60
KANSAS (12-2) — D. Lawson 5-11 3-6 13, Vick 2-8 0-0 6, Grimes 7-14 2-3 19, Dotson 3-5 1-2 8, Garrett 4-8 0-0 8, Lightfoot 0-1 0-0 0, McCormack 1-2 0-0 2, Teahan 0-0 0-0 0, Moore 1-5 0-0 2, K. Lawson 1-2 0-0 2. Totals 24-56 6-11 60.
IOWA ST. (12-2) — Jacobson 4-9 1-2 9, Weiler-Babb 4-10 2-2 12, Shayok 9-12 1-2 24, Haliburton 4-6 2-2 14, Horton-Tucker 2-9 0-0 4, Talley 0-0 0-0 0, Lard 2-3 0-0 4, Young 1-1 0-0 2, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Conditt 0-0 0-0 0, Lewis 0-0 0-0 0, Wigginton 2-11 2-2 8. Totals 28-61 8-10 77.
Halftime — Iowa St. 36-32. 3-point goals — Kansas 6-20 (Grimes 3-6, Vick 2-6, Dotson 1-2, Lightfoot 0-1, D. Lawson 0-1, Garrett 0-1, K. Lawson 0-1, Moore 0-2), Iowa St. 13-25 (Shayok 5-5, Haliburton 4-5, Weiler-Babb 2-4, Wigginton 2-5, Jacobson 0-2, Horton-Tucker 0-4). Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Kansas 38 (D. Lawson 12), Iowa St. 24 (Jacobson 11). Assists — Kansas 12 (Dotson, D. Lawson 3), Iowa St. 18 (Horton-Tucker 5). Total fouls — Kansas 11, Iowa St. 12. Technical foul — Kansas bench. Att. — 14,384 (14,384).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.