PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas (AP) — Tyrese Haliburton brought plenty of flair at the helm of Iowa State’s attack, from flashing a hand sign to his ear like he was talking on the phone to another as though he was looking through binoculars after a nifty opencourt pass.
Of course, it was easy for the Cyclones to enjoy Thursday considering they were hitting from outside, playing in a flow and rolling to a huge scoring output.
Haliburton came within an assist of a triple-double while Iowa State posted a record scoring output for the Battle 4 Atlantis by beating Alabama 104-89 on Thursday.
“It’s great to make some shots,” Iowa State coach Steve Prohm quipped.
Indeed, the offensive numbers looked great for the Cyclones (4-2), who shook free of their 3-point shooting struggles and fed off the flair of their sophomore point guard.
Haliburton finished with 23 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists while Rasir Bolton added 22 points.
Bolton, a Penn State transfer who was granted immediate eligibility by the NCAA, entered the game shooting just 2 of 20 from 3-point range to mirror those troubles.
But he made 5 of 7 on Thursday, while Iowa State made 15 of 29 shots from behind the arc in easily its best totals for made 3s and 3-point percentage this season.
“It feels like I’m back to normal,” Bolton said.
John Petty Jr. had 34 points and six 3-pointers to lead Alabama (2-4), posting the No. 2 point total in the tournament’s nine-year history. But the Crimson Tide did little to keep the Cyclones offense in check.
Alabama was coming off a loss to sixth-ranked North Carolina in Wednesday’s opening round in which the Tar Heels finished with a 60-31 rebounding advantage. This time is was defense and turnovers that irked first-year coach Nate Oats.
“It’s like the Whack-A-Mole game at the fair,” Oats said. “We get the defense figured out against North Carolina, we can’t rebound. Now tonight we take a gigantic step backward with the defense even though we got the rebounding figured out. Our turnovers were back up again.”
The Cyclones will play in Friday’s fifth-place game against the Seton Hall-Southern Miss winner.
Boxscores
Thursday
IOWA ST. 104, ALABAMA 89
ALABAMA (2-4) — Smith 2-7 0-0 4, Reese 2-5 0-0 5, Jones 4-7 1-2 9, Petty 11-22 6-6 34, K. Lewis 3-13 2-2 8, Barnes 0-0 0-0 0, Davis 1-2 5-6 7, Hawkins 0-0 0-0 0, Forbes 2-3 0-0 5, B. Johnson 1-1 0-0 3, Shackelford 1-4 1-2 4, Bolden 4-10 0-0 10, Cottrell 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 31-74 15-18 89.
IOWA ST. (4-2) — Young 4-9 1-1 9, Jacobson 4-12 2-4 11, Nixon 5-11 3-5 15, Haliburton 7-11 5-5 23, Bolton 7-11 3-3 22, Conditt 5-5 1-4 11, Griffin 1-2 0-0 2, Grill 0-3 0-0 0, Schuster 0-0 0-0 0, Jackson 2-4 2-2 8, T. Lewis 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 36-69 17-24 104.
Halftime — Iowa St. 51-36. 3-point goals — Alabama 12-26 (Petty 6-9, Bolden 2-4, B. Johnson 1-1, Forbes 1-2, Shackelford 1-3, Reese 1-3, K.Lewis 0-4), Iowa St. 15-29 (Bolton 5-7, Haliburton 4-7, Jackson 2-4, Nixon 2-5, T. Lewis 1-1, Jacobson 1-2, Griffin 0-1, Grill 0-2). Fouled out — Jones. Rebounds — Alabama 44 (Petty 12), Iowa St. 31 (Haliburton 11). Assists — Alabama 13 (K. Lewis 5), Iowa St. 16 (Haliburton 9). Total fouls — Alabama 20, Iowa St. 16. A — 1,299.
Wednesday
MICHIGAN 83, IOWA ST. 76
MICHIGAN (5-0) — Livers 5-13 4-5 17, Teske 4-6 2-2 11, Wagner 2-5 0-0 6, Simpson 4-4 2-4 10, Brooks 2-5 3-4 8, Castleton 5-7 0-1 10, Davis 1-1 0-0 2, Johns 1-3 0-0 2, DeJulius 5-6 2-2 14, Nunez 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 30-52 13-18 83.
IOWA ST. (3-2) — Jacobson 2-5 4-4 8, Young 5-9 2-2 12, Haliburton 11-24 0-1 25, Bolton 3-9 4-6 10, Nixon 6-15 0-2 14, Griffin 0-0 0-0 0, Conditt 2-5 1-1 5, Jackson 0-0 0-0 0, Grill 1-2 0-1 2. Totals 30-69 11-17 76.
Halftime — Michigan 41-37. 3-point goals — Michigan 10-21 (Livers 3-6, DeJulius 2-3, Wagner 2-3, Teske 1-2, Nunez 1-2, Brooks 1-3, Castleton 0-1, Johns 0-1), Iowa St. 5-21 (Haliburton 3-10, Nixon 2-8, Grill 0-1, Bolton 0-2). Fouled out — Wagner. Rebounds — Michigan 35 (Simpson 7), Iowa St. 26 (Haliburton 9). Assists — Michigan 18 (Simpson 13), Iowa St. 14 (Haliburton, Nixon 5). Total fouls — Michigan 19, Iowa St. 17. Technical foul — Iowa St. coach Steve Prohm. A — 1,531.
