AMES -- Steve Prohm doesn’t want his Iowa State basketball team to live in peaks and valleys.
That message rang true Saturday afternoon in Hilton Coliseum.
Marial Shayok, Lindell Wigginton and Nick Weiler-Babb all struggled from the floor, but each one of them stayed confident and hit clutch shots that allowed the No. 20 Cyclones to close out the game against Texas, 65-60.
“We kept challenging (our team),” Prohm said. “We were really in the same position two weeks ago (against Kansas State) and weren’t able to finish. I thought our focus was better, the electricity in the building was phenomenal. Sometimes two plays can flip a game.”
Those two plays came courtesy of Weiler-Babb and Wigginton on back-to-back possessions.
The Cyclones were down 48-45 with 5:16 to go when Weiler-Babb drilled a 3-pointer to tie the game. Iowa State got a stop on the defensive end and Wigginton hit an and-one 3-pointer for a pivotal four-point play. Wigginton finished with five points on 1 of 3 shooting.
Texas stayed in the game and Iowa State was up one with 1:28 left. Weiler-Babb and Shayok were the combo to officially put the game away.
Weiler-Babb drove to the basket with a minute left and kissed a seven-footer off the backboard. He finished with 11 points and seven rebounds.
On the next play, Shayok, who was 2-for-13 from the floor up to that point, put the icing on the cake for the Cyclones.
The senior hit a mid-range jumper near the free-throw line. After Texas made two free throws to bring the game within three, Shayok hit two free throws of his own to ice victory.
“Shayok didn’t have his best game, but when the game was at its biggest moment, he made the big play to put us up five,” Prohm said. “He’s earned the right to take that shot and make that shot.”
Shayok finished with 12 points on 3 of 14 shooting.
“My teammates and coaches told me to keep shooting and not to worry about it. It was just one of those days for me. Obviously, I was frustrated, but I had to keep going to win the game.”
Making those clutch shots felt a little like redemption for Shayok.
“It helps for sure,” Shayok said. “I’m probably going to get in the gym tomorrow morning and get some more shots up. I’ll be fine, it happens. Something to move on from.”
Those big plays helped Iowa State move to 17-5 overall and 6-3 in the Big 12. Meanwhile, Texas dropped to 12-10 overall and 4-5 in league games.
As a team, Iowa State struggled from the floor, shooting just 43 percent overall and 38 percent from 3-point range.
Talen Horton-Tucker scored a game-high 15 points. He also had six rebounds and three steals.
While the Cyclones had an off-night offensively, he’s not concerned.
“Shots weren’t really falling for us,” Horton-Tucker said. “I don’t think anybody can stop us. They might rattle us, but it was just that the shots weren’t falling.”
