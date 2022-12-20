College basketball: Iowa State cancels men's and women's games

Ames -- The Iowa State Athletics Department announced Tuesday morning that is has cancelled a pair of basketball games scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday due to potential severe weather conditions.

A winter storm watch for Central Iowa in effect from Wednesday evening through late Friday, force the Cyclones administration to cancel the ISU men's Wednesday home game against Omaha and a Thursday women’s basketball game against Drake.

Neither game will be rescheduled.

“After consulting with both Omaha and Drake, we believe that cancelling both games today will afford the student-athletes from all four teams the opportunity to depart ahead of the storm and return safely to their homes to spend the holidays with their families,” Iowa State Director of Athletics Jamie Pollard said.

Fans who had purchased single-game tickets for either game will be issued a refund by the ISU Athletics Ticket Office.

With the cancellations, the Cyclone basketball teams will break for the holidays before opening their 18-game Big 12 slates on Dec. 31.

The Iowa State men will host No. 12 Baylor at 1 p.m. on ESPNU, while the 14th-ranked Cyclone women’s team will travel to Texas Tech for a 2 p.m. contest on ESPN+.