AMES — Iowa State basketball freshman guard Tyrese Haliburton kept a promise Sunday night in Hilton Coliseum.
After the Iowa game on Thursday, former Iowa State point guard and radio color commentator Eric Heft told Haliburton that Haliburton needed to break Heft’s single-game assist record. Haliburton responded, “I’ll break it.”
“I didn’t mean this game. I told him I’d break it eventually,” Haliburton said. “I was just trying to share the ball and I guess it worked.”
The true freshman broke the 44-year-old record as Iowa State (8-2) ran away from Southern University, 101-65.
In just his 10th game as a collegiate basketball player, Haliburton dished out 17 assists to erase Heft’s single-game record of 16 set in 1974. Heft was doing radio, as he always does, for the game and couldn’t wipe the smile off his face when Haliburton broke the record.
“Congratulations to (Haliburton),” Iowa State head coach Steve Prohm said. “Seventeen assists, that’s obviously tremendous. A lot of great point guards and decision-makers have been through this program – I can rattle them all off – but that’s a special achievement.”
Jamal Tinsley, Monte Morris, Diante Garrett and Jeff Hornacek were all point guards and decision-makers at Iowa State who also eventually played in the NBA.
None of them broke the record.
“Seventeen assists is a lot of assists, but that’s what he’s about, though,” Prohm said. “He’s an awesome kid to coach. He just wants to win. It’s an unbelievable honor. I didn’t know who had the record – I asked after, ‘Who had it? Tinsley, Hornacek, Monte?’ Then they said Eric Heft.”
Along with his 17 assists, Haliburton poured in 15 points on 5-for-7 shooting.
Haliburton said his favorite assist was either an ally-oop lob to Terrence Lewis in the first half or his no-look pass to George Conditt, who finished with a dunk. That pass also happened to be the assist that broke the record, which Haliburton wasn’t aware of.
“As I was getting more assists Marial (Shayok) was standing up and yelling to me from the bench what I was at, and we still thought I had four or five more to go,” Haliburton said. “When I got to the 17th, we thought I was still a couple away – the jumbotron was wrong. Marial kept telling me different numbers. When we heard 17 it was pretty cool.”
“My fault,” Shayok said with a laugh.
As a team, Iowa State shot 70 percent from the field and 48 percent from 3-point range. The Cyclones assisted on 28 of their 40 made field goals.
“The energy Tyrese brought to start (is what led to the hot shooting),” Shayok, a senior, said. “Some of us lacked energy, including myself in the first half.”
Shayok scored just six points on 2 of 4 shooting in the first half.
“But Tyrese just kept us going and it got him going to a great game,” Shayok continued. “I’m definitely proud of him and (his energy) was definitely the reason.”
Shayok finished by tying a career high with 26 points on 11-for-15 shooting.
Another impressive part of Haliburton’s night was that he committed just one turnover in 38 minutes.
“Tyrese is one of those kids you just play and he seems like he could play 45 minutes without taking him out,” Prohm said. “He just has something about him.
“Since watching him play during the recruiting – we didn’t recruit him long – but once we saw him play, there were two or three possessions and you’re like, ‘This kid has something.’”
Iowa St. 101, Southern 65
SOUTHERN U. (1-9) — Assie 4-7 2-3 10, Lee 7-13 3-4 22, Ray 0-6 0-0 0, Brooks 3-7 2-2 10, Reese 4-12 1-3 9, Hussein 0-3 0-0 0, Umude 6-10 1-3 13, Ennis 0-0 1-2 1, Burton 0-0 0-0 0, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-58 10-17 65.
IOWA ST. (8-2) — Jacobson 1-2 0-1 2, Shayok 11-15 3-4 26, Haliburton 5-7 2-2 15, Weiler-Babb 2-6 0-0 5, Horton-Tucker 7-9 1-2 17, Lard 4-4 0-0 8, Conditt 2-2 0-0 4, Griffin 3-5 1-1 9, Talley 0-0 0-0 0, Steyer 0-0 0-0 0, Boothe 0-1 0-0 0, Lewis 5-6 2-3 15. Totals 40-57 9-13 101.
Halftime—Iowa St. 46-29. 3-point goals—Southern U. 7-19 (Lee 5-10, Brooks 2-5, Umude 0-1, Reese 0-3), Iowa St. 12-25 (Lewis 3-4, Haliburton 3-5, Griffin 2-3, Horton-Tucker 2-3, Shayok 1-4, Weiler-Babb 1-4, Jacobson 0-1, Boothe 0-1). Fouled out—none. Rebounds—Southern U. 24 (Assie, Umude 6), Iowa St. 31 (Shayok, Horton-Tucker 5). Assists—Southern U. 11 (Brooks 5), Iowa St. 28 (Haliburton 17). Total fouls—Southern U. 16, Iowa St. 16. A—13,937.
