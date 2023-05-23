WATERLOO — Iowa State director of broadcasting John Walters said it best as he commenced the 2023 Cyclone Tailgate Tour stop in Waterloo, Monday.

“It is great to be back in Cyclone Country,” Walters said.

Walters’ proverbial planting of the flag kicked off the event which took place in the Cedar Valley SportsPlex Monday night and included opportunities for Iowa State fans in the area to hear from a number of the coaches at Iowa State.

Athletic director Jamie Pollard, head football coach Matt Campbell, men’s basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger, women’s basketball coach Bill Fennelly, wrestling coach Kevin Dresser and assistant volleyball coach Marc Neef all made the trip to Waterloo to interact with fans.

Campbell described the opportunity to see the Cedar Valley and its fans—as well as Cyclones fans across the state—as valuable and essential.

“What makes Iowa State special is the people and our fanbase,” Campbell said. “From myself and all of our coaches, the opportunity to give back, the opportunity to make a difference, the opportunity to interact with our fans…for me it means the world to be able to out and be around. I am grateful for the support that we are given by our fan base.”

Campbell continued and highlighted the commitment of the fans as the reason for the event’s necessity.

“Whether it is a fall Saturday or winter Tuesday or a winter Saturday, they are flooding our university,” Campbell said. “And, making it really special for our student athletes to have a great experience.”

Along the same lines, Otzelberger noted the need for the Cyclones to reflect back the support they are given while also staking their claim on ‘Cyclone Country.’

“There are other teams around here that others support,” Otzelberger said. “So, we want to make sure to come to the east side and show our support. We know that a lot of our fans here make the trip to come see us.”

“We need them to know that we want to make this trip to come here and show our support and appreciation.”

In addition to hearing from the coaches and administrators, fans in attendance were treated to the chance to meet their favorite Cyclone coaches and obtain Iowa State posters and memorabilia.

There is more to follow as The Courier caught up with Campbell, Otzelberger and Fennelly during the event to discuss Cyclones in the pros, recent successes, the offseason and the year to come in Ames.

