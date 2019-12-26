ORLANDO, Fla. — Iowa State is still getting used to the big stage.
Over the past three seasons under coach Matt Campbell, the Cyclones have played in a growing number of big-stage games — games that actually meant something.
The Cyclones have had mixed results.
They beat No. 3 Oklahoma, No. 4 TCU and won their bowl game in 2017. They beat No. 6 West Virginia last season.
On the other side of that coin, Iowa State lost to Texas last season in a game that could’ve put the Cyclones in the driver’s seat to play in the Big 12 championship game. They also lost their bowl game.
This season, when College GameDay went to Ames, Iowa State lost to rival Iowa. Iowa State also lost to Baylor by two and Oklahoma by one.
“We’ve been on a lot of big stages this year and sometimes the fear of making a mistake can paralyze you a little bit,” Campbell said. “You’ve seen in some of the games this year we haven’t gotten off to a great start and I think that has to do with the fact we’re going through this for the first time.”
In last season’s Alamo Bowl against Washington State, Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy got off to a bad start.
On the Cyclones’ first drive, the then-freshman quarterback threw an interception. On the second drive, he was intercepted again.
Purdy steadied the ship after the second interception and finished the night completing 18 of his 27 passing attempts for 315 yards. He also rushed for 46 yards and two touchdowns.
It was a big learning experience for Purdy.
“It was huge for a guy like Brock to get on a stage like that last year and feel it,” Campbell said. “Now he’s on his second time and you’ve seen him learn from his experiences.”
He can show what he learned on Saturday at 11 a.m. when Iowa State plays No. 15 Notre Dame in the Camping World Bowl.
FOR THE SENIORS: Bowl games are one last hurrah for the seniors, and Iowa State has had some pretty impressive players in its senior class.
The likes of Ray Lima, Marcel Spears, Deshaunte Jones and almost the whole offensive line will be playing their last game in an Iowa State uniform.
“Sending these seniors out the right way is important,” sophomore linebacker Mike Rose said. “And a win would be a huge jump-start into next season.”
Jones can’t help but reflect on far the program has come in his four years at Iowa State.
“It shows the hard work that we’ve put in,” Jones said. “We’ve been to three bowl games in three years. That’s a credit to the coaching staff, the players and our fan base.”
