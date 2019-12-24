AMES — Iowa State plays its fair share of historical programs year in and year out in Oklahoma and Texas.
On Saturday, Dec. 28, Iowa State plays Notre Dame, one of the most famous programs in college football for the first time ever in the Camping World Bowl.
Part of what makes Notre Dame so iconic are its uniforms. The uniforms are comprised of gold pants, blue or white jerseys and they’re capped off with a gold helmet that has real, 24 carrot gold flecks in it.
The gold helmet became a mainstay in 1964 when then-coach Ara Parseghian removed the numbers from the helmet and made them plain gold.
While the helmets on their own look cool, the success that Parseghian ushered in is what made the helmets, and Notre Dame, a college football icon.
Parseghian brought Notre Dame back to its glory days of Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy. During his 11-year run, Parseghian coached the Irish to an overall record of 97-17-4 and two national championships.
The helmets have been plain gold ever since.
Head ball coach
Brian Kelly has been Notre Dame’s coach for the last nine seasons and has good success in South Bend, Indiana.
Kelly won National coach of the year honors from multiple sources. He was the AP National Coach of the Year, the Home Depot National Coach of the Year and the Stallings National Coach of the Year.
He led the Fighting Irish to a 12-1 overall record and a College Football Playoff berth where they lost to eventual National Champion Clemson.
With his 10+ wins in 2015, 17 and 18, he joins Rockne, Parseghian and Lou Holtz as the only Notre Dame coaches to hit the double-digit mark in wins three times.
By the Book
No. 15 Notre Dame’s offense is led by senior quarterback Ian Book.
You have free articles remaining.
Book completed 59 percent of his passes in 2019 for 2,787 yards. While his completion percentage isn’t anything special, he takes care of the ball and his touchdown to interception ratio is impressive. He has 33 passing touchdowns to just six interceptions.
Book isn’t just a passing threat, either. He’s proven to be an efficient runner.
Book was Notre Dame’s second-leading rusher, getting 516 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
His most impressive game this season came in a 52-20 blow-out win against a quality Navy team. Book passed for 284 yards and five touchdowns in just 20 passing attempts. He also rushed five times for 31 yards.
Primary target
Book is clearly a good quarterback, but what’s a quarterback without quality receivers?
Books favorite target it 6-foot-4 senior Chase Claypool. Claypool has been a reliable target for Book throughout the season, catching at least three passes in every game.
In total, Claypool has 59 receptions for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns.
Quarterback and receiver success often go hand-in-hand. Book had a great game against Navy and naturally, Claypool did, too. He had seven catches for 117 yards and he caught four of Book’s five touchdown passes that game.
Freshman phenom
Notre Dame’s true freshman Kyle Hamilton has put together an impressive inaugural campaign.
The 6-foot-4 defensive back has helped the Irish hold opponents to just 18.7 points per game and 324 yards per game.
Hamilton leads the Irish in interceptions with four — one pick-six — is tied for the team lead in pass breakups with six and is seventh on the team in tackles with 39, including one for a loss.
Hunter Dekkers
Hunter Dekkers
Quarterback
6-foot-2, 223 pounds
Hawarden (West Sioux)
A three-time first-team all-state quarterback, Dekkers set Iowa high school records for passing yardage and touchdown passes. As a senior, he passed for 3,640 yards and 36 touchdowns. He finished his career with 10,628 passing yards and 126 touchdown passes.
Latrell Bankston
Latrell Bankston
Defensive tackle
6-foot-3, 284-pounds
Woodstock, Ga. (Hutchinson CC)
Bankston picked the Cyclones over offers from Boise State, Oregon State, Arizona and Houston. In nine games for Hutchinson, Bankston recorded 50 tackles, 22 for loss, including 11 ½ sacks for the Blue Dragons.
Aidan Bouman
Aidan Bouman
Quarterback
6-foot-5, 235 pounds
Buffalo, Minn
The son of former NFL quarterback Todd, Bouman passed for better than 3,100 yards and 27 touchdowns as a senior and finished with 9,568 yards, second all-time in Minnesota, as a three-year starter.
Daniel Jackson
Daniel Jackson
Wide receiver
6-foot-1, 209 pounds
Cibolo, Texas (Steele)
Jackson has been invited to participate in the Army All-American Bowl in San Antonio. He choose the Cyclones over 20 other offers, including Arizona State and USC. As a junior, Jackson caught 66 passes for 1,052 yards and nine scores last season.
Hayden Pauls
Hayden Pauls
Offensive tackle
6-foot-4, 263 pounds
Emporia, Kan.
A 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Pauls picked the Cyclones over offers from Iowa, Kansas State, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma State and Purdue. Pauls was the No. 5 rated prospect in Kansas by 247Sports.
Johnny Wilson
Johnny Wilson
Defensive end
6-foot-3, 250 pounds
Kansas City, Mo. (Park Hill)
Rated the 17th best prospect in Missouri by 247Sports, Wilson chose ISU over Kansas and Missouri, which were also in his final three. Wilson had 97 tackles, 28 for loss, including 13 sacks.
Craig McDonald
Craig McDonald
Safety
6-foot-2, 190 pounds
Minneapolis, Minn. (Minnehaha Academy)
McDonald did not play his senior season as he was ruled ineligible to compete because of a Minnesota State High School League bylaw that limits student-athletes to 12 consecutive semesters of eligibility from seven through 12th grade. McDonald started kindergarten at age four, and his parents had him retake the eighth grade.
Xavier Hutchinson
Xavier Hutchinson
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 190
Jacksonville, Fla. (Blinn CC)
Hutchinson chose the Cyclones over TCU, Arizona State,. Utah, Illinois and several other programs. Hutchinson plans on enrolling early after catching 47 passes for 652 yards and five scores in eight games for Blinn this past season.
Willis Singleton
Willis Singleton
Defensive tackle
6-foot-1, 301 pounds
Gurnee, Ill. (Warren Township)
Singleton was a three-year varsity starter for Warren Township helping lead the Blue Devils to the Class 8A state championship game this fall. He finished with 14 sacks and 24 tackles for loss.
Tyler Miller
Tyler Miller
Offensive tackle
6-foot-9, 274-pounds
Jefferson (Greene County)
Miller was one of the top targets in the state of Iowa this fall as he picked ISU over offers from Nebraska, Purdue, Central Florida and Cincinnati. Greene County went 9-2 this season losing to Algona in the state quarterfinals. Miller helped pave the way for 1,400 rusher Colby Kafer.
Brady Petersen
Brady Petersen
Offensive tacklet
6-foot-5, 270 pounds
Ankeny (Centennial)
Petersen was a first-team all-state linemen who helped Centennial to an 8-2 season. A three-star recruit, he was No. 6 rated prospect in the state by 247Sports. Petersen had 12 offers, including a handful of MAC programs.
T.J. Tampa
T.J. Tampa
Wide receiver
6-foot-2, 171 pounds
Saint Petersburg, Fla. (Lakewood)
The Cyclones won out over six other finalists (Maryland. Wake Forest,. Rutgers, UCF, USF and Toledo) for Tampa. Tampa had 30 catches for 554 yards and nine scores this year for Lakewood and had 67 for 1,323 yards and 15 scores the last two seasons.
Sam Rengert
Sam Rengert
Offensive tackle
6-foot-7, 285 pounds
Milford Center, Ohio (Fairbanks)
Rengert took only three officials visits -- Iowa State Cincinnati and West Virginia – as Cyclones’ staff went back to its old stomping grounds to win Rengert over.
Mason Chambers
Mason Chambers
Safety
6-foot, 190 pounds
Schertz, Tex (Samuel Clemens)
Rated a 3-star recruit by 247Sports, Chambers had 18 offers to choose from including Army and Navy. Chambers was a first-team unanimous all-district Class 6A selection.
Jordyn Morgan
Jordyn Morgan
Safety
6-foot, 175 pounds
San Antonio, Tex. (Cornerstone Christian)
Morgan, who visited Iowa State in June, picked the Cyclones over offers from Missouri, California, Boston College and Nevada. He is ranked the No. 85 safety in the country by 247Sports
Aidan Bitter
Aidan Bitter
Wide receiver
6-foot-3, 175 pounds
Lutz, Fla (Steinbrenner)
Bitter caught 54 passes for 807 yards and 13 touchdowns this season. Also a track standout, Bitter has run 14.53 in the 110 hurdles, has cleared 6-foot-8 in the high jump and leaped 22-8 ½ in the long jump.
Michael Antoine
Michael Antoine
Cornerback
5-foot-11, 173-pounds
Fort Lauderdale, Fla. (Cardinal Gibbons)
A mid-September commit, Antoine chose the Cyclones over offers from Missouri, Minnesota, Boston College, South Florida and Florida International. Antoine had 49 tackles, two interceptions and was credited for 10 pass breakups.
Hunter Zenzen
Hunter Zenzen
Outside linebacker
6-foot-3, 215 pounds
Barnesville, Minn.
Zenzen had several offers from FCS schools including North Dakota, North Dakota State and South Dakota, before selecting the Cyclones last April. Zenzen opened eyes when he recorded 26 tackles for loss as a junior.
Ar’Quel Smith
Ar’Quel Smith
Outside linebacker
5-foot-11, 200 pounds
Naples, Fla. (Naples)
Smith made his verbal commitment in August. He rose up the recruiting charts after recording 113 tackles, 18 for loss while forcing four fumbles and picking off two passes as a junior.
Koby Hathcock
Koby Hathcock
Long Snapper
5-foot-11, 200 pounds
Mesa, Ariz (Desert Ridge)
Rated as one of the top-five long snappers by Kohl Kicking camps. Hathcock also played linebacker for Desert Ridge, recording 72 tackles this season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.