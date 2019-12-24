{{featured_button_text}}
Notre Dame faces Iowa State in Camping World Bowl       

Notre Dame's Chase Claypool (83) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against Stanford on Saturday, Nov. 30.

AMES — Iowa State plays its fair share of historical programs year in and year out in Oklahoma and Texas.

On Saturday, Dec. 28, Iowa State plays Notre Dame, one of the most famous programs in college football for the first time ever in the Camping World Bowl.

Part of what makes Notre Dame so iconic are its uniforms. The uniforms are comprised of gold pants, blue or white jerseys and they’re capped off with a gold helmet that has real, 24 carrot gold flecks in it.

The gold helmet became a mainstay in 1964 when then-coach Ara Parseghian removed the numbers from the helmet and made them plain gold.

While the helmets on their own look cool, the success that Parseghian ushered in is what made the helmets, and Notre Dame, a college football icon.

Parseghian brought Notre Dame back to its glory days of Knute Rockne and Frank Leahy. During his 11-year run, Parseghian coached the Irish to an overall record of 97-17-4 and two national championships.

The helmets have been plain gold ever since.

Head ball coach

Brian Kelly has been Notre Dame’s coach for the last nine seasons and has good success in South Bend, Indiana.

Kelly won National coach of the year honors from multiple sources. He was the AP National Coach of the Year, the Home Depot National Coach of the Year and the Stallings National Coach of the Year.

He led the Fighting Irish to a 12-1 overall record and a College Football Playoff berth where they lost to eventual National Champion Clemson.

With his 10+ wins in 2015, 17 and 18, he joins Rockne, Parseghian and Lou Holtz as the only Notre Dame coaches to hit the double-digit mark in wins three times.

By the Book

No. 15 Notre Dame’s offense is led by senior quarterback Ian Book.

Book completed 59 percent of his passes in 2019 for 2,787 yards. While his completion percentage isn’t anything special, he takes care of the ball and his touchdown to interception ratio is impressive. He has 33 passing touchdowns to just six interceptions.

Book isn’t just a passing threat, either. He’s proven to be an efficient runner.

Book was Notre Dame’s second-leading rusher, getting 516 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

His most impressive game this season came in a 52-20 blow-out win against a quality Navy team. Book passed for 284 yards and five touchdowns in just 20 passing attempts. He also rushed five times for 31 yards.

Primary target

Book is clearly a good quarterback, but what’s a quarterback without quality receivers?

Books favorite target it 6-foot-4 senior Chase Claypool. Claypool has been a reliable target for Book throughout the season, catching at least three passes in every game.

In total, Claypool has 59 receptions for 891 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Quarterback and receiver success often go hand-in-hand. Book had a great game against Navy and naturally, Claypool did, too. He had seven catches for 117 yards and he caught four of Book’s five touchdown passes that game.

Freshman phenom

Notre Dame’s true freshman Kyle Hamilton has put together an impressive inaugural campaign.

The 6-foot-4 defensive back has helped the Irish hold opponents to just 18.7 points per game and 324 yards per game.

Hamilton leads the Irish in interceptions with four — one pick-six — is tied for the team lead in pass breakups with six and is seventh on the team in tackles with 39, including one for a loss.

