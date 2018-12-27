Try 1 month for 99¢
college-logo-washington state

By the numbers

Iowa State (8-4)

SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 1;S. Dakota St.;ccd.

Sept. 8;at Iowa;L,13-3

Sept. 15;No. 5 Oklahoma;L,37-27

Sept. 22;Akron;W,26-13

Sept. 29;at TCU;L,17-14

Oct. 6;at No. 25 Okla. St.;W,48-42

Oct. 13;No. 6 W. Virginia;W,30-14

Oct. 27;Texas Tech;W,40-31

Nov. 3;at Kansas;W,27-3

Nov. 10;Baylor;W,28-14

Nov. 17;at No. 13 Texas;L,24-10

Nov. 24;Kansas St.;W,42-38

Dec. 1;Drake;W,27-24

Score by quarters

Iowa State;70;105;73;74 -- 322

Opponents;55;96;71;48 -- 270

Team statistics

;ISU;Opp.

Scoring;26.8;22.5

First downs;229;227

Rushes-yds;427-1,491;441-1,491

Rushing avg.;124.2;124.2

Comp-att-int;219-336-7;241-391-8

Passing yds;2,817;2,745

Passing avg.;234.8;228.8

Total offense;359.0;353.0

Kickoff return avg.;21.6;17.9

Punt return avg.;12.6;5.5

Fumbles-lost;12-9;16-7

Penalties-yds;52-454;75-721

Punts-avg.;53-39.2;60-40.6

Net punting avg.;37.7;36.3

3rd down pct.;40.0;42.0

4th down pct.;(9-17) 53.0;(9-18) 50.0

Sacks by;31-251;28-195

Field goals;14-20;13-18

PATs;34-36;33-33

Red zone pct.;(37-41) 90.0;(31-42) 74.0

Red zone TD pct.;(25-41) 61.0;(22-42) 52.0

Time of possession;28:51;31:06

Washington State (10-2)

SCHEDULE/RESULTS

Date;Opponent;Result

Sept. 1;at Wyoming;W,41-19

Sept. 8;San Jose St.;W,31-0

Sept. 15;Eastern Wash.;W,59-24

Sept. 21;at USC;L,39-36

Sept. 29;Utah;W,28-24

Oct. 6;at Oregon St.;W,56-37

Oct. 20;No. 12 Oregon;W,34-20

Oct. 27;at No. 24 Stanford;W,41-38

Nov. 3;California;W,19-13

Nov. 10;at Colorado;W,31-7

Nov. 17;Arizona;W,69-28

Nov. 23;No. 16 Washington;L,28-15

Score by quarters

Washington St.;107;160;49;144 -- 460

Opponents;72;89;76;40 -- 277

Team statistics

;WSU;Opp.

Scoring;38.3;23.2

First downs;299;232

Rushes-yds;264-985;408-1,639

Rushing avg.;82.1;136.6

Comp-att-int;443-628-10;213-364-10

Passing yds;4,557;2,505

Passing avg.;379.8;208.8

Total offense;461.8;345.3

Kickoff return avg.;27.1;19.9

Punt return avg.;6.4;7.9

Fumbles-lost;10-4;23-10

Penalties-yds;80-773;84-722

Punts-avg.;40-46.0;64-39.1

Net punting avg.;41.0;36.8

3rd down pct.;44.0;36.0

4th down pct.;(18-26) 69.0;(14-20) 70.0

Sacks by;35-255;11-68

Field goals;10-15;10-11

PATs;56-60;31-33

Red zone pct.;(52-60) 87.0;(31-36) 86.0

Red zone TD pct.;(46-60) 77.0;(24-36) 67.0

Time of possession;32:23;27:37

