By the numbers
Iowa State (8-4)
SCHEDULE/RESULTS
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 1;S. Dakota St.;ccd.
Sept. 8;at Iowa;L,13-3
Sept. 15;No. 5 Oklahoma;L,37-27
Sept. 22;Akron;W,26-13
Sept. 29;at TCU;L,17-14
Oct. 6;at No. 25 Okla. St.;W,48-42
Oct. 13;No. 6 W. Virginia;W,30-14
Oct. 27;Texas Tech;W,40-31
Nov. 3;at Kansas;W,27-3
Nov. 10;Baylor;W,28-14
Nov. 17;at No. 13 Texas;L,24-10
Nov. 24;Kansas St.;W,42-38
Dec. 1;Drake;W,27-24
Score by quarters
Iowa State;70;105;73;74 -- 322
Opponents;55;96;71;48 -- 270
Team statistics
;ISU;Opp.
Scoring;26.8;22.5
First downs;229;227
Rushes-yds;427-1,491;441-1,491
Rushing avg.;124.2;124.2
Comp-att-int;219-336-7;241-391-8
Passing yds;2,817;2,745
Passing avg.;234.8;228.8
Total offense;359.0;353.0
Kickoff return avg.;21.6;17.9
Punt return avg.;12.6;5.5
Fumbles-lost;12-9;16-7
Penalties-yds;52-454;75-721
Punts-avg.;53-39.2;60-40.6
Net punting avg.;37.7;36.3
3rd down pct.;40.0;42.0
4th down pct.;(9-17) 53.0;(9-18) 50.0
Sacks by;31-251;28-195
Field goals;14-20;13-18
PATs;34-36;33-33
Red zone pct.;(37-41) 90.0;(31-42) 74.0
Red zone TD pct.;(25-41) 61.0;(22-42) 52.0
Time of possession;28:51;31:06
Washington State (10-2)
SCHEDULE/RESULTS
Date;Opponent;Result
Sept. 1;at Wyoming;W,41-19
Sept. 8;San Jose St.;W,31-0
Sept. 15;Eastern Wash.;W,59-24
Sept. 21;at USC;L,39-36
Sept. 29;Utah;W,28-24
Oct. 6;at Oregon St.;W,56-37
Oct. 20;No. 12 Oregon;W,34-20
Oct. 27;at No. 24 Stanford;W,41-38
Nov. 3;California;W,19-13
Nov. 10;at Colorado;W,31-7
Nov. 17;Arizona;W,69-28
Nov. 23;No. 16 Washington;L,28-15
Score by quarters
Washington St.;107;160;49;144 -- 460
Opponents;72;89;76;40 -- 277
Team statistics
;WSU;Opp.
Scoring;38.3;23.2
First downs;299;232
Rushes-yds;264-985;408-1,639
Rushing avg.;82.1;136.6
Comp-att-int;443-628-10;213-364-10
Passing yds;4,557;2,505
Passing avg.;379.8;208.8
Total offense;461.8;345.3
Kickoff return avg.;27.1;19.9
Punt return avg.;6.4;7.9
Fumbles-lost;10-4;23-10
Penalties-yds;80-773;84-722
Punts-avg.;40-46.0;64-39.1
Net punting avg.;41.0;36.8
3rd down pct.;44.0;36.0
4th down pct.;(18-26) 69.0;(14-20) 70.0
Sacks by;35-255;11-68
Field goals;10-15;10-11
PATs;56-60;31-33
Red zone pct.;(52-60) 87.0;(31-36) 86.0
Red zone TD pct.;(46-60) 77.0;(24-36) 67.0
Time of possession;32:23;27:37
