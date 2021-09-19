Brock Purdy throws for 3 TDs as Iowa State routs UNLV

Purdy finished the game completing 21 of his 24 passes for 288 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed six times for 33 yards.

He found Xavier Hutchinson early and often. Hutchinson, who also hadn’t quite got his footing before the UNLV game, found his stride. Hutchinson caught a career high 10 passes for a career high 133 yards and two touchdowns.

After missing the first game due to injury and getting his feet wet against Iowa, Charlie Kolar also broke out. He had a 33-yard touchdown in the third quarter and finished with four catches for 69 yards and a touchdown.

“Yeah the offense was good,” Purdy said after the game on CBS Sports. “It felt good to come out here and get some juice going, especially after last week. It was good to go out there and get it. Our offense was clicking on all cylinders.”

Iowa State punted for the first time in the fourth quarter when the backups were in.

While the offense broke out of its funk it found itself in after the first two games, the defense continued to dominate opponents.

Linebackers Mike Rose and Gerry Vaughn led the defense with seven tackles and two tackles for a loss.