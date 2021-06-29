Brock Purdy set to begin fourth season as Iowa State starting QB

Still, for every one of those go-for-broke plays that fail — his interception against TCU is another example — he makes a dozen that do work out.

One of Gordon’s favorite qualities about Purdy is his own self-awareness.

“One of his best qualities is he’s his own worst critic when he needs to be and he can honestly evaluate how he plays on the football field and he wants to be coached,” Gordon said. “He doesn’t shy away from those conversations. Look at the Baylor game, he had three turnovers in the first half. Then comes back in the second half of that game and wins us that game and then the next five or six games, he plays lights out.”

As a fourth year guy, now, it’s up to Purdy to take the next step and play within himself and within the offense.

“As I continue to grow, I have to understand how to manage the game and know that I can’t win a game in one play,” Purdy said. “I think that will help my reign in those plays where I’m trying to make too much happen.”

The hope of the coaching staff is all of Purdy’s ability and now experience will help lead the Cyclones to even greater heights.