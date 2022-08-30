Brock calm, reflective in advance of first start

AMES — For three seasons, Iowa State tailback Jirehl Brock patiently served as two-time consensus All-American Breece Hall’s primary backup, straining to shine in spot duty, while ensuring he assiduously attended to details behind the scenes.

Now the 6-0, 223-pound junior is the Cyclones’ week one starter at 1 p.m. Saturday against Southeast Missouri State, but nothing else about his demeanor has changed.

“No matter if I was the starter or not, I’d go out there and practice like I was a starter so if I did come to an opportunity, I’d be ready for it,” said Brock, who will make his third career start for ISU at Jack Trice Stadium. “So I don’t think it’s actually gonna get in my head that I am starting (this) Saturday until it is (this) Saturday.”

It’s a symbolic honor, he said. And he appreciates that. Brock’s also convinced that the running back room is rippling with enough talent that being the so-called “guy” won’t necessarily mean hoarding carries.

“We have a lot of guys who it might not just be (No. 2),” Brock said, referring to potential backups at his position. “It will be 2A, 2B, and, you know, at some point, you never know. It could be IA, IB, 1C. We have that much versatility in our running room that I believe that this could be one of the most versatile running back rooms that we’ve had here.”

Brock and his backfield compadres could be called upon frequently Saturday against the FCS Redhawks, but the Cyclones may or may not be without one of their starting offensive lineman. Junior right tackle Jake Remsburg remains questionable after suffering an injury late in fall camp.

“If it was last week, there was no way he would have played,” said ISU head coach Matt Campbell, whose team has won two of its past three season openers, thought both triumphs were tense — and one went to triple-overtime. “Whether Jake will be ready or not, I think (today’s) and Wednesday practice will still be the guide for us.”

Brock has proven himself more than ready as a part-time and now featured contributor. He’s been valuable in pass protection and as a third-down back. The former four-star recruit rushed 37 times for 174 yards and a touchdown last season while hauling in seven catches for 43 yards and another score.

“Everything you would have asked of him he has done in terms of preparation,” Campbell said. “He’s 223 pounds. He’s running as good as I’ve ever seen him run. He’s been phenomenal as a leader and obviously there’s great competition for the tailback position right now, (and) we’re as healthy there as we’ve ever been, (and) sometimes you can shy away as the leader and try to kind of distance yourself. He hasn’t. He’s made others around him better.”

Those other ISU tailbacks — Eli Sanders, Cartevious Norton and Deon Silas — are each separated by the word “or.”

Brock stands alone, eager to stride out onto the Jack Trice Stadium grass as the game one No. 1 for the first time in his career.

“He’s one of the glue guys in this program and we’re super proud to have him back, that he stuck through what he did,” senior safety Anthony Johnson said. “He’s a super-talented back and he knows that. I’m excited for him.”