Breece Hall is starting to look like normal self

AMES — Breece Hall didn’t exactly look like Breece Hall to start the season.

The reigning Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year and unanimous First-Team All American running back started slow.

He rushed for just 69 yards in each of Iowa State’s first two games of the season.

But over the couple games, Hall has looked like his regular self.

He rushed for 100 yards against UNLV and didn’t play in the fourth quarter or some of the third quarter.

Against Baylor, Hall rushed for 190 yards and two touchdowns, while also having 51 yards receiving and tallying another touchdown.

+6 Brock Purdy throws for 3 TDs as Iowa State routs UNLV AMES — Iowa State played like it was expected to when the season started.

“Yeah, I think it’s night and day,” coach Matt Campbell said. “When he’s at his best — boy, it’s hard to find a better player in terms of the running back position. I just think for Breece, part of that was getting going. I think he was hindered because the last week and a half of fall camp, he got dinged up. It takes reps and being in a groove and kind of playing yourself back into shape a little bit and that’s what he had to do. I’m really proud of where Breece is right now.