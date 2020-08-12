Bowlsby talks about Big 12's plan to move forward

Bob Bowlsby understands the landscape better than most.
Before becoming the commissioner of the Big 12, the Waterloo, Iowa, native led athletic departments at Iowa in the Big Ten and Stanford in the Pac-12.
The conference Bowlsby has led since 2012 announced Wednesday that it plans to forge ahead with appropriate caution with a football season, hours after the two conferences he previously was a part of decided concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic outweighed playing the sport this fall.
Leaders of all three conferences, as well as those in the Atlantic Coast Conference and Southeastern Conference which have joined the Big 12 in continuing to pursue a fall football season, have relied on input from medical and scientific experts and researchers in the field of infectious diseases from across the country.
In many instances, leaders of multiple conferences are talking with the same experts and are receiving the same data.
But as was the case Tuesday when the Big 12 forged ahead and the Big Ten and Pac-12 stepped back, the presidents and chancellors making the ultimate decisions are making differing decisions based on their interpretation of information about the coronavirus.
“Reasonable people can disagree. The Pac-12 and Big Ten are seeing much of the same information that we’re seeing, but our Board of Directors believes in our scientists and has come to a different conclusion,’’ Bowlsby said.
He said league leadership in the three conferences he has been a part of has had a different tenor at time, some tending to be more conservative in its approach and some more aggressive.
Bowlsby sees a blend of personalities within the Big 12, but said the group works well together.
Ultimately, finding common ground and trusting the data and research at a given point in time led Big 12 presidents to choose to proceed while their peers in the Big Ten and Pac-12 were not ready to assume the accompanying risk.
“What we have heard from our experts is that some ramifications of the virus can be mitigated and properly managed,’’ Bowlsby said. “As long as that continues to be the case, they believe we can safely conduct competition and safely conduct practice.’’
Saying he has talked more than once a week with leaders of the other power-five conferences since the virus altered college sports last spring, Bowlsby said he is not surprised that conferences have come to different decisions.
“We’ve spent a lot of time talking with the other conference commissioners, and there was some presumption that meant we’d all be in lockstep. In the end though, we all have to do what is best for our individual conferences,’’ Bowlsby said.
“We’re not all similarly situated. In the case of the Pac-12, they have really tough situation there in Califormia. Two of their flagship schools are in Los Angeles, and two more are in San Francisco which has been a hot spot off and on. The Big Ten has some similar areas. I think each league has to make its own decision.’’
Bowlsby expects there will be challenges for the Big 12 as it moves forward.
Whether that happens in fall camp, during early September when league teams will be able to play one nonconference opponent which agrees to adhere to Big 12 medical protocol during the week leading up to the game or after conference play begins on Sept. 26, Bowlsby said his conference is ready to respond.
“Making adjustments on the fly are going to be a part of this but our medical professionals have said, ‘Go forward, move slowly, make small adjustments, constantly be vigiliant about changes in the environment.’” Bowlsby said.
“That’s what we’re listening to and they have told us it is safe to move forward on that basis. When they tell us otherwise, we will be listening to that as well.’’
Bowlsby said that won’t change.
“If we get to the place where our doctors and scientists say, ‘You know what? You guys have two wheels off the tracks and you’re headed for a train wreck,’ we will pivot that day.’’
During his teleconference, Bowlsby did brush aside the possibility of programs from the Big Ten or Pac-12 finding a temporary home in the Big 12 this season.
Asked specifically if any representatives from Nebraska had reached out to discuss the possibility of the Cornhuskers re-joining their old conference foes for some football this fall, Bowlsby offered a three-word response.
“They have not,’’ he said.
Having announced a revised schedule Wednesday, he went on to say the league does not anticipate adding temporary members.
“It’s not in any of our plans at the present time,’’ Bowlsby said.
