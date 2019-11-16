AMES — Iowa State was all set up for a long field goal on fourth-and-five, down by one point late in the fourth quarter Saturday against Texas.
The Cyclones’ distance kicker, Bayden Narveson, was in to kick the 42-yarder. Just before the snap, Texas jumped offsides to give Iowa State a first down. To make matters worse for the Longhorns, Narveson missed the kick.
Iowa State then ran the ball three times and on the third run, quarterback Brock Purdy centered it.
Kicker Connor Assalley went in to attempt the 36-yard, game-winning field goal and drilled it as time expired to lift Iowa State to a 23-21 victory over the 22nd-ranked Longhorns.
It was Iowa State’s first walk-off kick since 1983.
Just before Assalley went on to attempt the kick, head coach Matt Campbell told his kicker something.
“It was pretty simple,” Campbell said. “It was just, ‘I love you, whatever happens, happens. Hang on to your process and you’ll be awesome.’ And he was awesome.”
Assalley added that Campbell also told him a joke — like he does before every field goal.
“I never remember the joke – I never listen to him,” Assalley said, laughing. “I always give him a smile.”
For the first time all season against a conference opponent, the Cyclones came out on top in a close game.
“It’s one of those things for our coaching staff, it’s one of those things for our players — we’ve played in so many of these games and I think we’ve done a really good job of handling the end of football games,” Campbell said.
“Whether we’ve won or lost, we’ve done a really good job of handling the details of putting us in the best position to win the game. We talk a lot right now about taking the next step in this program, and part of that is being present. That’s really hard to do in our sport and it’s really hard to do in the chaos of college football — especially at the end of games.”
Iowa State was able to put itself in position by forcing a Texas three-and-out and then driving 63 yards to get in range for the game-winning field goal.
“It’s key to get big plays early in drives like those,” quarterback Brock Purdy said. “You’re backed up inside our own 20 and we had to get out of there and make some key plays. Deshaunte (Jones) did that, the offensive line gave me some time and we connected and then you get a rhythm right after that.
"Then we got the catch from La’Micael Pettway. You have to make those kinds of key plays in contested situations to win a game when it’s on the line.”
An underrated aspect of that drive was long snapper Steven Wirtel. He recognized Texas had been trying to time the snap the whole game and Wirtel delayed the snap on Narveson’s would-be attempt to draw Texas offsides and give Iowa State another first down.
“On that one, I waited a little smidge longer than I usually do,” Wirtel said. “I saw that white jersey coming and I snapped it when he broke the plane. After that I heard the ref say, ‘Offsides, 43 white.’”
Campbell was impressed by his long snapper.
“I think that’s the craftsmanship of Stephen Wirtel, honestly,” Campbell said. “Those are things we work on and we practice and Steve’s one of the best in the country, so to not snap the ball on the ‘ready’ — and have the discipline to do that with our guys right away — that was big. I thought Steve was outstanding.”
Iowa State lost its four games by a combined 11 points. It looked like it was going to be five losses by a combined 12 points until Assalley came through.
“I could not be prouder of our kids,” Campbell said. "We’ve lived here, in these close-game moments, all year long. It’s great to make the ball bounce our way. I’m really happy for our kids, they’ve continued to fight when everybody has written us off at times. But our kids just keep playing.
“It’s an honor to coach this team because of who they are and what they stand for.”
